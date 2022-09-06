Yengeni: ‘Ramaphosa does not deserve a second term as leader’

Faizel Patel

African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member Tony Yengeni says President Cyril Ramaphosa does not deserve a second term as leader of the governing party.

Yengeni was speaking to head of Policy and Research at the Rivonia Circle Lukhona Mnguni on eNCA

ANC failed to implement Nasrec resolutions

Yengeni was scathing in his assessment of the current ANC leadership saying they have failed to implement resolutions that were agreed to in Nasrec.

ALSO READ: Phala Phala: ‘I’m not indispensable’ and serve at behest of ANC, says Ramaphosa

He says the governing party has its own internal processes to guide its work and the preparation for the elective conference, but he says, this time around, the ANC is displaying a behaviour nobody has seen before.

“Members of the national executive committee of the ANC go public to promote what they call the second term for the president.”

He says Ramaphosa has been failing in his work as president of the country.

‘Ramaphosa failed as president’

“You must get a second term on the basis of the work that you have done in improving the living standards of people in the country. We went to a conference in Nasrec and the leadership was elected and resolutions were passed.”

“Our mandate, has that mandate been implemented? How then do you bring back leadership that failed to implement its own mandate,” Yengeni asked.

Yengeni has also criticised other ANC NEC members for openly calling for Ramaphosa to get a second term.

Moeletsi Mbeki roasts Ramaphosa

Earlier this year, political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki said Ramaphosa has totally failed as a president and that he is not a leader and never was a leader.

Mbeki said Ramaphosa has one of the best public relations machines he could think of, “even better than Bell Pottinger”, but failed as South Africa’s president.

“The man has totally failed as a president, he can’t decide on anything, but many people believe he can save South Africa.”

“Cyril is not a leader really. He was never a leader. He is an apparatchik or an agent of the party but he presents himself as a leader. He’s not a leader – if you put him next to Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and even Jacob Zuma,” Mbeki said.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa did answer questions about Phala Phala, Presidency insists