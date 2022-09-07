Eric Naki
7 Sep 2022
Mabuza’s political baggage a possible reason for his exclusion from succession debate – analysts

Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said Mabuza had only himself to blame, given the perception he had neglected his state duties, given his regular absences.

David Mabuza
ANC Deputy President David Mabuza says the idea of an ANC not in power was simply a dream Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS
ANC deputy president David Mabuza’s political baggage, his regular absence from duty and the push for younger leaders could be reasons for his exclusion from the current succession debate, say experts. Political economy analyst Daniel Silke said there was a view within the party that the ANC needed high-profile charismatic younger leaders who carried little baggage. Despite being the incumbent, Mabuza’s name had not featured yet in the intensifying race for the ANC deputy president position, with the party’s national conference scheduled for December. Instead, an increasing number of members had their names thrown into the hat for the second-most...

