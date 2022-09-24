‘A new South Africa is coming in 2024’, says Maimane as he launches new party

Getrude Makhafola

New political formation Build One SA will change the landscape of South Africa come the 2024 national elections, said its leader Mmusi Maimane.

The former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader launched Build One SA (BOSA) in Naledi, Soweto on Saturday.

In a speech accompanied by ululations, Maimane said all provinces had representatives at the event.

“I am child of this country that produces great leaders and when people said they will die in 1994 there was a God who said ‘no, thiings are going to change’. And I am here to tell you post 1994, do not worry, do not panic because this country will produce new stars…that’s why we are here.”

He said Naledi, meaning star in Tswana, was chosen for the lauch because “more stars will be born.”

“We launch here in Gauteng where the remains of one of the first human named Homo Naledi was found. This township is also a reminder that townships have become dormitories of unemployed.”

He decried the counctry’s unemplyment rate, the high cost of leaving, Eskom’s power cuts and crime.

“Our nation is failing, it is broken…this have to change. We have to move away from an economy that works for a few, to one that works for everybody.

“There are people sitting at home saying they are the forgotten. I want to say to them Build One SA sees you.

“It is aware that you have no water, electricity and you are suffering, you are unemployed. I am here to tell you there is hope and we as BOSA will deliver that change for the people of this country,” he said.

Malema launched OneSA after leaving the DA. The organisation backs independent candidates, aiming to get them to contest in the 2024.

BOSA, according to Maimane, is also an “umbrella body” of independents. He told TimesLive that because the Electoral Act had not changed sufficiently to allow independents to stand, he was forced to go the political party route.

Maimane told his supporters that BOSA will be launched in all provinces before the end of the year.

“We will be going to every province bring South Africans together. Those are the marching orders. Lets remind them of our values.

“We will tell them we’re gonna put a job in every home, make sure the streets are safe, families stay together and ultimately build a government that works for the people,” he said.

