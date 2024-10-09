Politics

By Itumeleng Mafisa

9 Oct 2024

09:05 am

ActionSA reaches deal with ANC over Tshwane mayor, here’s who they will be backing

The ANC has agreed to support an ActionSA candidate for Tshwane mayor.

ANC-Tshwane-DA-Mayor-Cilliers Brink

ANC flag outside Luthuli House on 15 July 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

The ANC has agreed to support ActionSA Tshwane councillor Nasiphi Moya for mayor of the City of Tshwane.

ALSO READ: Tshwane mayor: ANC rejects lifeline to save Brink

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba confirmed to The Citizen that a deal had been struck between the two parties.

Moya was acting mayor of the City of Tshwane after Cilliers Brink was removed through a motion of no confidence.

The DA had asked the ANC for help in re-electing Cilliers Brink as mayor, but that request was declined.

According to Mashaba, the ANC and ActionSA would also work together in the City of Ekurhuleni.

It was not clear if the new ActionSA-led coalition in Tshwane would change the legislature and positions in committees.

ALSO READ: Can the ANC take over Tshwane? Here’s what the numbers say

There were concerns from parties, such as the DA, that the new coalition in Tshwane would open the door to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to join the grouping.

The DA had blamed the ANC-EFF coalitions in Gauteng for a deterioration in service delivery.

This is a developing story. More to follow

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Democratic Alliance (DA) Tshwane

