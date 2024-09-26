Tshwane mayor: ANC rejects lifeline to save Brink

The DA does not have enough support alone to save mayor Cilliers Brink.

The ANC has rejected the DA’s proposal to save the mayor of Tshwane Cilliers Brink from a motion of no confidence.

Brink will face the motion in a council meeting on Thursday.

But the DA’s last attempt to keep the mayoral seat failed after the party was informed by the ANC that it would not work with it to stabilise Gauteng municipalities.

The Citizen understands that a meeting with ANC provincial leaders and secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday resulted in the rejection of the DA’s proposal.

No numbers to save Brink

In a statement on Thursday morning, DA caucus leader Kwena Moloto said the ANC had chosen to work with ActionSA to remove Brink.

“Unfortunately, all attempts to reach a settlement with the ANC have failed, and the DA has been informed that the ANC will join forces with the EFF and ActionSA to remove Mayor Brink from office,” Moloto said.

Moloto said the removal of Brink would see the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) working with the ANC and ActionSA in Tshwane.

He said this would destabilise the city.

“With the support of the EFF and ActionSA, the motion of no confidence in Mayor Brink will succeed. This will enable the Lesufi faction of the ANC to collude with the EFF and the manipulatable, politically incompetent ActionSA to gain control of the Tshwane Metro,” Moloto said.

Moloto accused the ANC in Gauteng of operating on its own and being against the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The DA is considered to be a founding member of the GNU together with the ANC.

“It is now clear that the provincial executive committee of the ANC in Gauteng has the upper hand in internal ANC power relations, despite leading the party to a dismal result in the 2024 general election,” he said.

ActionSA, ANC pact

Lesufi had publicly announced that the ANC in Gauteng would have to seek guidance from their mother body in working with ActionSA and taking over the City of Tshwane.

The City of Tshwane has been stable for the last 18 months. It has also managed to improve its financial audit outcomes.

Despite this, the ANC has accused Brink and his mayoral committee of neglecting the townships in the City of Tshwane.

There have also been tensions between unions and the municipality over two wage hikes the municipality had failed to honour.