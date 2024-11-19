ActionSA’s bold move: Tshwane regional committee dissolved

Gauteng Provincial Chairperson Funzi Ngobeni said the structure was dissolved after tensions between leadership.

The Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) of ActionSA has disbanded its regional structures in the City of Tshwane.

The Citizen has seen a memo sent to the party’s structures. The memo states that the regional leadership of Tshwane has been dissolved.

“The PEC has accepted the decision by the Tshwane Regional Executive Committee to dissolve itself as a structure, as per their prior correspondence with the president, national chairperson and myself on 14 November 2024,” Gauteng Provincial Chairperson, Funzi Ngobeni, said in the memo.

Ngobeni told The Citizen on Tuesday that the memo is authentic.

Tensions over leadership and divisions lead to dissolution

He said the structure was dissolved after tensions between the party’s regional secretary and regional chairperson over a number of issues.

This includes the PEC’s decision to take back ActionSA leaders who had left after the 2021 elections.

Ngobeni said the region decided that the entire regional structure should be dissolved. This comes after the PEC acted against the regional secretary. He’s accused of sowing division in the party.

“He [regional secretary] was against the resolution of the senate and the PEC. Also, he was completely out of line with what the party is trying to do,” Ngobeni said.

He said the dramatic changes would not affect the governance of the City.

ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya is the current mayor of Tshwane in a coalition with the ANC and EFF.

“The changes will not affect the mayor at all,” Ngobeni said.

ActionSA to set up interim leadership structure

Meanwhile, Ngobeni said ActionSA will establish an interim structure. This will enable the party to carry out its duties in Tshwane.

“The new Regional Leadership Structure will assist public representatives in putting together intensive community engagements, coordinated service delivery and responsive governance,” he said.

He said the structure will be expected to intensify visibility activities and membership recruitment campaigns across the region in anticipation of the upcoming 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE).

Mashaba backs PEC’s tough stance

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba told The Citizen on Tuesday that he has full confidence in the decisions that the PEC makes.

“They are cracking the whip as I also do because we want the best for the City,” he said.

Mashaba said ActionSA was already preparing the ground to contest for the upcoming elections.

ActionSA welcomed back all its old members who left the party after being disgruntled over positions.

They felt that they were overlooked for positions after the 2021 election but had done the groundwork by campaigning for the party.

