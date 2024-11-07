WATCH: Tshwane elects new chief whip

The ANC has scored yet another position in council with the election of Samuel Mashola as chief whip.

The Tshwane council chambers on 24 May 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The ANC’s Samuel Mashola was elected as the new chief whip in the City of Tshwane on Thursday.

Mashola replaces the DA’s Chirsto Ven den Heever who served as chief whip under the previous administration.

ALSO READ: City of Tshwane to battle with Samwu in court over unpaid salary hikes

This latest election has given a boost to the number of positions the ANC has in council.

The party already occupies the deputy mayor’s office and several positions on the mayoral committe.

In his acceptance speech, Mashola said he would work with the whips of other political parties to ensure that council work runs smoothly.

“The citizens of this beautiful City expect us to put aside our respective differences and work hard to ensure that their lives are improved.

“We want this municipality to work and deliver undisturbed services,” he said.

Brink’s remarks on new Chief Whip

Tshwane’s former mayor and leader of the opposition in council, Cilliers Brink also congratulated Mashola.

“In his remarks, the new chief whip referred to treating political parties with fairness and we welcome that remark.”

However, Brink said he wants Mashola to deal with the issues of safety for councillors in the council.

“The risks and the threats that we have seen to the lives of councillors in this chamber and outside of this chamber.

“Men in most instances can fend for themselves but a threatening environment for female councillors is not something we should tolerate.”

New changes in Tshwane

The DA had accused the Speaker of Council Mncedi Ndzwanana of “unleashing” brute force when dealing with DA councillors last week.

This comes after security was called to remove some councillors from the chambers.

Both EFF and ANC caucuses said they are in full support of the election of the new chief whip. ActionSA also shared the same sentiments.

The new leadership of the City of Tshwane has also elected new leaders who will lead Section 79 committees.

The overhaul of leadership comes after the DA-led administration was removed from power.

This created a way for a new coalition led by the ANC and ActionSA to come in.

The ANC’s new working relationship with ActionSA has led to political change in Tshwane and Johannesburg.

It is believed that Ekurhuleni is the next municipality to see leadership changes before the next local government elections.

ALSO READ: AfriForum wont stop cleaning and fixing in the Tshwane community

Watch here: