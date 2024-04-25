All political parties seem to fear Zuma and the MK party

Former president Jacob Zuma's MK party poses a multifaceted threat to established political players.

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses supporters at the Alexandra Stadium to address supporters of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) on 7 February 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

Former president Jacob Zuma and his uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party seem to threaten everybody. Besides the ANC that feels unsafe in his presence, Zuma’s influence seems to cut across the sphere of other political parties.

On top of his own promise to stop constitutional supremacy in the country, Zuma had usurped Julius Malema’s radical policies to boldly implement land expropriation without compensation, and nationalise the central bank and mines.

MK has become a real threat

As polls and experts indicate, the MK party has become a real threat, not just to the ANC but also to the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal.

They predict that MK can displace the EFF in the third position nationally, and also steal its support in the province.

The emergence of a new party is nothing new in South Africa.

Mosiuoa Lekota’s Congress of the People (Cope) in 2009 was catapulted to the third spot within five months after its launching congress.

With no structures other than its elite congress national committee, and amid massive pressure and harassment from the envious ANC, Cope surprised all and secured 30 parliamentary seats at the polls.

Similarly, Malema’s EFF has been increasing its parliamentary seats at every election since it first contested the 2014 polls.

There are clear indications the party can do even better in the much-anticipated 29 May general election.

Zuma’s second coming

Ironically, the surveys, experts and several conservative and liberal think tanks alike seem to believe the reality of Zuma’s second coming.

Analysts say Zuma will perform well in May, but not enough to outdo the ANC in the national ballot.

They say the MK party will give the ANC, IFP, DA and EFF a headache in KwaZulu-Natal. Zuma is said to be stealing support from the IFP and EFF in the province, his home turf.

There is also evidence showing the party was recruiting disgruntled ANC members countrywide.

In its election manifesto, MK promises to defeat neo-apartheid and put African culture and moral values on the centre-stage and restore spiritual beliefs.

MK threatens to end constitutional supremacy

But significantly, MK threatens to end constitutional supremacy and to nationalise the South African Reserve Bank and strategic mines, steel giant ArcelorMittal and oil producer Sasol.

While Zuma’s opponents lambasted him for wanting to temper with the revered constitution to pursue his personal agenda, the idea resonated with similar calls by experts such as Prof Lesiba Teffo, who believes the document had retarded South Africa’s forward movement.

Of the five pillars contained in MK’s manifesto, the party promises to promote indigenous languages as mandatory official languages taught at all levels of education. The radical policies placed MK on par with EFF, which wants land ownership to revert to the state and also wants to nationalise mines.

If elected into power, MK would revitalise the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) so they can fulfil their original developmental roles and spur the economy. This despite criticism that Zuma was responsible for the demise of the SOEs through his facilitation of state capture, which hollowed out the enterprises.

Zuma’s promise of free education up to post-graduate level reiterates his stance. On the eve of his forced resignation, Zuma announced the introduction of free education, which was followed by the implementation of state-subsidise education for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.