Allowing GNU to dictate foreign policy is ‘micro-management’ – Minister Lamola

Minister Ronald Lamola said he is following his commitment to the Constitution of South Africa by implementing foreign policy objectives.

South Africa’s foreign policy is dictated by several existing frameworks and not the whims of parties within the government of national unity (GNU).

This was the sentiment relayed by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola in the build-up to his department’s budget speech on Thursday.

GNU members have been critical of South Africa’s stance on international issues, accusing the ANC of inserting its own bias into foreign relations.

‘Follow procedure’

A Freedom Front Plus (FF+) delegation this week returned from the United States, and a DA parliamentarian earlier this year called for an overhaul of the nation’s foreign policy.

Lamola stressed that his department’s work was bound by the African Union’s Agenda 2063, South Africa’s framework document on national interest, the Foreign Services Act, and the Constitution of South Africa.

He stated that the ANC, as the previous majority leader in parliament, followed all required paths of participation and consultation in formulating and enacting the current policies.

The minister urged any parliamentarian or party that wished to change the mandate of his department to follow parliamentary procedure.

“If there is any GNU partner that wants a review or consultation on the foreign policy, they can initiate the process,” said Lamola.

“We are implementing the policy perspective of the South African government, so there is no basis for anyone to complain because we are not out of line,” he explained.

GNU opposition

FF+ leader Corner Mulder earlier this week called President Cyril Ramaphosa’s meeting with US President Donald Trump a “failure”, saying their visit had a different tone to the star-studded visit in May.

Mulder said his delegation was told that in order to better diplomatic ties with the US, the ANC needed to denounce the ‘kill the boer’ chant.

Additionally, farm attacks needed to be declared a priority crime, land expropriation without compensation must be scrapped, and US companies must be exempt from employment equity laws.

In the same month as Ramaphosa’s visit, DA spokesperson on International Relations Emma Powell called for a “consensus-based” review of how South Africa portrayed itself on the international stage.

“In light of the critical need to grow our economy and create jobs, South Africa’s foreign policy must now be driven by an unwavering commitment to our country’s domestic growth, rather than being dictated by the ANC’s historical and fraternal allegiances,” Powell stated.

‘Micro-management’

Lamola said they would not promote policy positions put forward by GNU members simply because they had earned a seat at the collective governance table.

“There is no political party that, just on the basis that they are a member of the GNU, can impose its policies on South Africans.

“It’s shocking that they would want us to implement what is not in the law, but implement what [they] themselves as political parties want us to do. That is not in the interest of South Africans,” Lamola said.

He added that all GNU members had agreed to uphold the Constitution of South Africa and existing policies, and that allowing any one member to dictate policy changes would be against the spirit of the GNU’s statement of intent.

“It’s not practically possible, but that also becomes micro-management. In all our international platforms we go to, we seek a mandate from Cabinet [first].”

US participation in G20

Lamola was asked about the US’ participation in the G20 summit to be held in Johannesburg in November, with the minister urging US officials to play a constructive role in the gathering.

He said the G20 was a consensus-based organisation and that the US had a pivotal role in shaping the G20’s policies.

“It is important they make contributions towards the outcomes document…and work towards a consolidated final declaration,”

“It would be great if the US participates so that the outcome is embraced by all member countries,” said Lamola.

