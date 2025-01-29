Politics

By Eric Mthobeli Naki

29 Jan 2025

06:20 am

ANC accused of selective morality by former speaker

Mtshali’s letter to the ANC PEC condemns the lack of action against councillors defying party directives, accusing the leadership of selective morality and bias.

A flag of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) flies outside a polling station in Langa, near Cape Town, on 1 November 2021, during South Africa’s local elections. Picture: Rodger Bosch / AFP

Former speaker of the Moses Kotane local municipality, Gugu Mtshali has accused the North West ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) of bias and selective morality by not acting against councillors who defy party rules.

She claimed some continued to defy instructions because they were protected by the provincial leadership.

Mtshali wrote a strongly worded letter to the PEC through provincial secretary Louis Diremelo and copied the correspondence to party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, complaining about its failure to act against councillors who defied party instructions.

Luthuli House asked the councillors not to employ a chief financial officer implicated in the VBS scandal, but they approved his appointment.

Mtshali was asked to resign as speaker for alleged disruptive behaviour and said she was concerned about the PEC bias, lack of ethos and failure to embrace ANC organisational principles.

Attempts to get comment from the ANC failed.

Diremelo did not respond to questions, even after the deadline was extended at his request.

The ANC provincial spokesperson, Tumelo Maruping, did not respond either to a written query.

