GNU holds as ANC and DA navigate political tensions

Despite disputes over controversial laws, the ANC and DA stick to the GNU to avoid creating opportunities for the EFF and MK.

Tension between the ANC and DA has reached a boiling point, but both parties would rather compromise to safeguard the government of national unity (GNU) from a takeover by Jacob Zuma and Julius Malema waiting in the wings to grab power.

Political analyst from North-West University Dominic Maphaka said any break-up of the GNU would play into the hands of Zuma’s uMkhonto weSiswe (MK) party and Malema’s EFF – and that power bid by the radical left is what both the ANC and DA want to avoid at all costs.

The parties were bound to make compromises in the ongoing dispute over the Land Expropriation Bill President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law, Maphaka said.

GNU made compromises in ongoing dispute

But analyst Dirk Kotzé said the issue between the DA and the ANC is not about the DA planning to leave the GNU, but a protest by the party so that the ANC took it seriously as partners in the coalition.

At the same time, Ramaphosa was under heavy pressure from ANC alliance partners not to kowtow to the DA. He demonstrated that by signing controversial Bills such as the Land Act and Bela.

With this, Ramaphosa wanted to show he is trying to move away and is not influenced by the DA, Kotzé said. “He wants to show that he is not compromised by the DA. He wants to demonstrate to ANC members that he has not reneged on the ANC principles; he wants to demonstrate to the ANC that I am still the real ANC,” Kotzé said.

The president’s signing of the Land Expropriation Bill had sparked anger from the DA, which threatened to challenge it in court.

Party leader John Steenhuisen threatened to not support the budget tabled by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana soon and for the DA to leave the GNU.

Both MK and EFF opposed the GNU as it is presently, but support the coalition principle. But their proposals were rejected as non-starter when MK demanded that Ramaphosa resign as a condition for them to join a coalition with ANC. The EFF demanded key positions such as finance.

MK and EFF oppose GNU but support coalition

Maphaka said: “Despite the tensions, the DA cannot afford to leave the GNU and pave the way for a new government that will include the EFF and MKP. Hence, it takes a compromised position by remaining in the GNU despite conflicting policies.”

Maphaka said a glance, at the expropriation Bill demonstrated that the approach differs from those demanded by leftist parties such as the EFF – non-negotiable land expropriation without compensation.

“Against this backdrop, the GNU will remain intact with the DA compromising its policies. If anything, the DA will see the defection of white conservative voters to the Freedom Front Plus.

“On the other hand, the ANC will often dilute its policy resolutions by taking a neutral position to avoid a backlash from its supporters and pushback from the business community.”