ANC and DA unity in GNU set for the long haul

Political analysts believe the DA will remain in the GNU, using its position to challenge ANC’s policies and consolidate power.

Nothing will break the bond between the ANC and the DA in the government of national unity (GNU), an expert says.

Instead, the two major parties will continue to embrace each other in future, analysts say.

Recently, SA Communist Party general secretary Solly Mapaila and Gauteng ANC chair Panyaza Lesufi opposed the inclusion of the DA in the GNU.

Opposition to DA inclusion in GNU

They accused the DA of pursuing liberal policies and striving for a full-blown capitalist state, while the SACP hoped to implement socialism in the second phase of the national democratic revolution and the control of the economy by the black majority.

Political analyst Goodenough Mashego said the DA was unlikely to walk out of the GNU.

The party would rather be in the coalition because that gave it power.

The DA intended to use the GNU to consolidate its power. It would use it to expose the ANC.

“The DA is in it for the long haul because it can weaken the ANC from inside and expose the poor performance of ANC ministers and show the ANC’s lack of decisiveness.

“For the DA, it means they are not barking from outside, they are barking from inside.”

Barking from inside

Mashego said the DA would stay in the GNU for as long as possible, despite the differences between the party and ANC over certain sections of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act and the planned introduction of National Health Insurance.

The first tests of the GNU unity were the Bela Bill and the NHI.

Another analyst, Sandile Swana, said a section of the ANC national executive committee and the party’s veterans favour unity with the DA and oppose a leftist coalition with the EFF, as suggested by SACP. He said the pro-GNU members would rather the DA and ANC merged in future.

