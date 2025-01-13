ANC must start putting South Africa first

Last year’s vote forced the ANC to acknowledge its weaknesses and mistakes.

Supporters of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) hold party flags as they dance ahead of the ANC’s 113th anniversary celebrations at a large open field in the Khayelitsha area of Cape Town on January 11, 2025. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP)

Having been given a huge wake-up call at last year’s national elections, the ANC really has nowhere to hide if it is to claw its way back into full power.

After only receiving 40% of the national vote – down from 57.5% in 2019 – in the May 2024 elections, the ANC needs to find a new approach if it is to stay relevant, particularly if you look at the growth of uMkhonto weSizwe party, led by Jacob Zuma.

In the past the ANC scoffed at the suggestion of losing popularity. It’s a different story now, as last year’s vote forced it to acknowledge its weaknesses and mistakes – something President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed in the January 8 Statement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town on Saturday.

ALSO READ: ANC’s grip loosens, but Ramaphosa declares: ‘We’re still in charge’

Ramaphosa said: “We want to regain the confidence of the majority of our people in our ability to represent their hopes and aspirations. For any liberation movement, losing a majority in government is a strategic setback. We have to be honest that the outcomes of the May elections were a sad moment for ANC. It was a huge setback.”

He added: “The reason for our decline also includes poor basic services and deficiencies of capable ethical and responsive governance, as well as the ANC’s organisational weakness and our damaged brand. The extent and depth of the electoral loss points to an organisation that has lost significant support and public confidence. Our healing lies in accepting the depth of dysfunction in our structures and among our members and leadership. We will come back whether they like it or not.”

Ramaphosa and the ANC also realise they still need a government of national unity, although they couldn’t resist to insist they were still in charge, saying: “Even if we are not in complete control, the ANC still leads.”

He’s not wrong, but that statement once again highlights how the ANC sadly put itself first, and the country second.

NOW READ: Strained ties: Jewish prayers absent from ANC’s big day