‘Battle of the national roads’ – ANC Bojanala region holds long-awaited conference

By Eric Naki

The ANC in the platinum belt Bojanala region is to hold its long-awaited elective regional conference this weekend with an interesting contest for the regional chair position between the mayors of Rustenburg and Madibeng local municipalities, in what some have dubbed “battle of the national roads”.

Rustenburg local municipality mayor Sheila Mabale-Huma will face off against her Madibeng local municipality counterpart, Douglas Maimane, for the chair position, in what is promising to be a tough battle for regional supremacy.

Mabale-Huma is currently regional convenor of the ANC Women’s League and former speaker of Rustenburg, while Maimane is a member of the outgoing ANC interim regional committee for Bojanala.

Mabale-Huma’s slate, which is nicknamed N4, also has Kagiso Moleko from Moretele as deputy regional chair, Raymond Moraile from Madibeng as regional secretary, Thapelo Thobokoe from Moses Kotane (deputy regional secretary) and Thabo Jacobs from Kgetleng as regional treasurer.

Maimane’s team, known as N12, comprises Lucky Moate as deputy chair, Lucky Kgaladi for regional secretary, Granny Zikhali (deputy regional secretary) and Jacobs as regional treasurer.

The pet name N4 for Mabale-Huma’s faction is derived from the N4 highway that passes through Rustenburg from Pretoria and which represents ANC renewal, while Maimane’s N12 nickname, is derived from the N12 highway to Potchefstroom from Johannesburg.