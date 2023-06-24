You have no more aces to play, Magashule

By Mandla Mthembu

Dear former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, It seems you may have waged a miscalculated war which has led to your expulsion from the ANC and, to continue fighting, is a lost cause.

Your enemies are resourceful and will do everything in their power to keep you in court and have you subjected to investigations by law enforcement agencies.

You may still remember what happened to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema when he openly took on former ANC president Jacob Zuma.

ALSO READ: Ace Magashule’s road back could affect ANC

Not only was he expelled from the party in 2012, but he also faced corruption charges over tenders in his home province of Limpopo, had a staggering tax bill and his properties in Polokwane and Sandton were seized by the authorities.

You have ruffled feathers and that got you expelled as ANC secretary-general. Your enemies have shown you how merciless they are and how far they would go to eliminate the threat you posed.

It is understandable that you might not want to go down without a fight. However, it would not be wise to gamble with your life in such a futile battle. It’s time to take a backseat, like the disgraced former health minister, Zweli Mkhize, and enjoy your freedom from a stressful life.

ALSO READ: ANC not worried about Magashule… Does he have an Ace up his sleeve?

Although there is speculation that you might join the EFF or start your own political party, it would be best to think carefully before doing this. Without diminishing your democratic right to do either, neither of these choices will be in your best interest.

Joining the EFF will prove to be tricky. This will be seen as an attempt to fight the ANC and to use the EFF for your stomach. There is really nothing you can offer the EFF in layman’s terms.

The only thing you might do is to make an EFF cadre in parliament lose their job because they want to accommodate you. But as for bringing anything new to parliament, you know it’s a dream that will never come true. But besides that, I don’t think you’re up for the dictatorial leadership of Malema.

If you couldn’t handle being led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, there is no hope you will survive in the EFF.

ALSO READ: ‘No permanent enemies in politics’ – Malema on Zuma, Magashule

As for starting your own political party, it will be a costly exercise on your side because you no longer carry the clout you once had. Raising funds will be a difficult task to embark on because you still have legal fees to attend to.

In addition to that, it is unlikely that the party you form will garner many votes in the next year’s general election. Therefore, it becomes a futile exercise that will not get the numbers of the United Democratic Movement or the Congress of the People.

You may believe that you still have it in you to be active in politics but, in reality, your time has long passed. They have dealt with you politically and age is no longer on your side.

Yours is to be an activist and quietly leave active politics without further upsetting certain people who are using state resources against you. Stay at home and avoid this brutal purge against you.

NOW READ: ‘Manage your stress’ – Holomisa hits back at critics of his meeting with Magashule