ANC slams ‘arrogant’ and ‘negligent’ taxi industry

The ANC has always been criticised for failing to bring the taxi industry into order.

The ANC has criticised the taxi and the scholar transport sector for the reckless behaviour of their drivers.

This comes after the country was left in shock at the death of 14 children in a road accident on the way to school. The transport they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a truck when their driver tried to overtake a number of cars.

Opposition parties have blamed the collapse of law enforcement agencies and the lack of willpower to regulate the taxi industry for the childrens’ death.

“Since the start of the 2026 school year, the country has witnessed harrowing incidents that have accounted for the deaths of school children, shattering futures.

“Our observation of the industry, including the entire taxi industry, has revealed serious shortcomings, un-roadworthy vehicles, overloading, non-compliance with the law, reckless and negligent driving and disrespect towards commuters and other road users,” said the ANC’s spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu.

She suggested threats by the sector to shut down the nation showed its arrogance in the midst of a crisis.

“The recent threats by the sector for a shutdown, due to the impounding of their unroadworthy vehicles, are demonstrative of acts of arrogance and unpreparedness to comply with the law.”

Bhengu said law enforcement must respond to the “nonchalant” and “indifferent” attitudes of the scholar transport and taxi drivers.

“We call upon parents to choose the best and safest services in the best interest of their children. South Africa is a country founded on the rule of law and order.

“Any vehicle that is non-compliant must be impounded, and necessary steps must be taken to restore order.”

Policy changes

The ANC proposed amending laws governing scholar transport to ensure the safety of children and commuters.

“As an organisation, we call on all law enforcement and education authorities, parents, and stakeholders for active and direct involvement to urgently address this dire situation, which, in view of these deaths, has reached uncontrollable proportions.”

Memorial service

Meanwhile, the community of Sebokeng held a memorial service on Friday for the 14 children who perished as a result of the Vanderbijlpark accident.

The driver of this scholar transport is reportedly 22 years old and has been charged in relation to the deaths of the group of children.

