News

Home » News

Memorial service planned for learners killed in Vaal scholar transport crash

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

4 minute read

23 January 2026

11:36 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Fourteen young children tragically died in the head-on scholar transport crash with a truck on the R553 Golden Highway in Vanderbijlpark.

Memorial service planned for learners killed in Vaal scholar transport crash

A memorial service for the 14 learners who perished in a minibus crash in the Vaal will be held on Friday at the Saul Tsotetsi Sports Complex in Sebokeng, in the Vaal.

The families and friends of the 14 pupils who died in the scholar transport crash in Vanderbijlpark will be remembered at a memorial service in Sebokeng on Friday.

The memorial will be held at the Sebokeng Hall, ahead of a joint funeral service on Sunday at the Saul Tsotetsi Sports Ground in Sebokeng.

Accident

Fourteen young children tragically died in the head-on scholar transport crash with a truck on the R553 Golden Highway in Vanderbijlpark on Monday.

Their minibus collided with a side-tipper truck after the driver allegedly attempted to overtake multiple vehicles.

Twelve pupils died at the scene, while two others later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Scholar transport: One killed, over 100 children injured in Thabazimbi crash

Driver

The 22-year-old driver, Ayanda Dludla, who appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court on Thursday, has been charged with 14 counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, one count of driving without a valid Professional Driving Permit, and one count of driving an unlicensed motor vehicle.

The case has been postponed to 5 March 2026.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department honours the lives of these young learners who died in the incident:

Leaners who passed away

  • Thato Moetji  – Grade 12 – Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark
  • Sagwadi Mathe – Grade 12 – Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark
  • Buhle Radebe – Grade 11 – Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark
  • Bokamoso Mokhobo – Grade 8 – Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark
  • Sibongile Madonsela – Grade 10 – Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark
  • Leano Moiloa – Grade 8 – Vaal High School
  • Lesego Sefatsa – Grade 2 – Oakwood Primary School
  • Letlotlo Katlego Makwe – Grade 2 – Vaal Triangle Primary School
  • Ofentse Jayden Vinger – Grade 1 – Oliver Lodge Primary School
  • Lindokuhle Mabaso – Grade 5 – Noordhoek Primary School
  • Pheello Motaung – Grade 11 – El-Shaddai Christian School
  • Puleng Maphalla – Grade 11 – El-Shaddai Christian School
  • Naledi Motsapi – Grade 10 – El-Shaddai Christian School
  • Bohlale Lekekela – Grade 1 – El-Shaddai Christian School

“As a province, and as a nation, we are deeply disheartened by their loss. Their memory will forever live in our hearts as a solemn and enduring reminder of the promise and hope they carried for their families, schools, and communities,” May your souls rest in peace,” Mabona said.

RELATED ARTICLES

ALSO READ: Lack of law enforcement has brought ‘scholar transport service to its knees’, Creecy says

Read more on these topics

Accidents Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) learners school Vanderbijlpark

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Will Malema really go to jail, or get a slap on the wrist?
News Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash driver abandons bid for bail
News 14 kids in a car: More than 60 scholar transport vehicles impounded in Lenasia [VIDEO]
South Africa ‘It’s terrible what they doing, it’s got to be stopped’: Trump on ‘white genocide’ in South Africa [VIDEO]
Politics Joburg on autopilot: Floyd Brink’s cold war with Dada Morero spills into ANC Lekgotla

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp