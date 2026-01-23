Memorial service planned for learners killed in Vaal scholar transport crash

Fourteen young children tragically died in the head-on scholar transport crash with a truck on the R553 Golden Highway in Vanderbijlpark.

The families and friends of the 14 pupils who died in the scholar transport crash in Vanderbijlpark will be remembered at a memorial service in Sebokeng on Friday.

The memorial will be held at the Sebokeng Hall, ahead of a joint funeral service on Sunday at the Saul Tsotetsi Sports Ground in Sebokeng.

Accident

Fourteen young children tragically died in the head-on scholar transport crash with a truck on the R553 Golden Highway in Vanderbijlpark on Monday.

Their minibus collided with a side-tipper truck after the driver allegedly attempted to overtake multiple vehicles.

Twelve pupils died at the scene, while two others later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Driver

The 22-year-old driver, Ayanda Dludla, who appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court on Thursday, has been charged with 14 counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, one count of driving without a valid Professional Driving Permit, and one count of driving an unlicensed motor vehicle.

The case has been postponed to 5 March 2026.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department honours the lives of these young learners who died in the incident:

Leaners who passed away

Thato Moetji – Grade 12 – Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark

Sagwadi Mathe – Grade 12 – Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark

Buhle Radebe – Grade 11 – Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark

Bokamoso Mokhobo – Grade 8 – Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark

Sibongile Madonsela – Grade 10 – Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark

Leano Moiloa – Grade 8 – Vaal High School

Lesego Sefatsa – Grade 2 – Oakwood Primary School

Letlotlo Katlego Makwe – Grade 2 – Vaal Triangle Primary School

Ofentse Jayden Vinger – Grade 1 – Oliver Lodge Primary School

Lindokuhle Mabaso – Grade 5 – Noordhoek Primary School

Pheello Motaung – Grade 11 – El-Shaddai Christian School

Puleng Maphalla – Grade 11 – El-Shaddai Christian School

Naledi Motsapi – Grade 10 – El-Shaddai Christian School

Bohlale Lekekela – Grade 1 – El-Shaddai Christian School

“As a province, and as a nation, we are deeply disheartened by their loss. Their memory will forever live in our hearts as a solemn and enduring reminder of the promise and hope they carried for their families, schools, and communities,” May your souls rest in peace,” Mabona said.

