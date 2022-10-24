‘Criminal conduct in transport sector receiving urgent attention’ – Mbalula

Faizel Patel

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the findings by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has allowed the department to act on corrupt officials at driving licensing centers and other entities within the transport sector.

Mbalula and the Head of the SIU Lekgoa Mothibi gave an update on measures taken to fight corruption within the department and road traffic entities at a media briefing on Monday.

Mbalula was also accompanied by Advocate Makhosini Msibi, the CEO of the RTMC.

Findings and recommendations

The SIU made findings and recommendations with regard to Driving Licensing and Testing Centers (DLTC) and other entities which are being implemented.

Mbalula said President Cyril Ramaphosa has been emphatic that there is no space for corrupt people in government.

“Working with law enforcement authorities, we are making headway in uprooting malfeasance and corruption.”

Mbalula said 86 arrests were made for fraud and theft during joint operations by the RTMC, the Hawks, the South African Revenue Services (SARS) and SIU.

• Eighty six (86) arrests were made for fraud and/or theft during joint operations by the RTMC, HAWKS, SARS and SIU. These are made up of:

• 36 Vehicle testing examiners

• 10 Natis officers

• 26 DLTC officials

“On July 2022, six officials were arrested for ten thousand illicit transactions, which cost the state a combined loss of R60 million.”

National Road Traffic Amendment Bill

Mbalula said on 27 September 2022, the National Assembly passed the National Road Traffic Amendment Bill, which addresses a number of areas covered by the SIU investigation, which includes regulation of driving schools.

“The Bill provides us with more instruments to aggressively tackle the intractable challenge of corruption that continues to bedevil the vehicle and driver licencing system.”

“The regulation of driving schools through this legislation will enable closer scrutiny on the conduct of these schools and ensuring that uniform standards are applicable to all driving schools,” he said.

Cheating learners

Mbalula also said says stricter rules are being introduced to address cheating by learner drivers.

“Getting a driver’s license must not be a headache for our people. That is service delivery.”

Mbalula said over the last year, the transport department have been working with MECs and SALGA to implement a number of interventions that are intended to address the root causes of systemic and operational challenges.

“At the core of these interventions is a seamlessly integrated value chain guided by a single standard under the leadership of the RTMC. This would constitute a new service delivery model for all DLTCs in the country.”

“The prevalence of criminal conduct ranging from cloning of vehicles to fraudulent issue of driving licences is a matter of concern that is receiving our most urgent attention,” Mbalula concluded.

