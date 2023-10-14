ANC fate of murder accused MP to be decided this weekend

The ANC says members facing allegations of corruption and crimes, including murder, must step aside or risk being suspended.

The ANC is set to decide on the future of MP Sibusiso Kula when its National Executive Committee (NEC) meets this weekend in Boksburg, Gauteng.

Kula, 34, is accused of killing his wife, Jennifer Mohlomi last year, in what appeared at the time to be a robbery. She was found with a stab wound in her back but a murder weapon was not found.

Kula reportedly told police he was not home when the incident occurred, but their investigation allegedly linked him to the murder.

ALSO READ: ANC MP Sibusiso Kula wants murder charges dropped

The matter was heard before the Orkney Magistrates Court on Friday, where it was postponed to 22 November.

Kula is currently out on R50 000 bail.

At its 2017 conference, the ANC resolved that members facing allegations of corruption and crimes, including murder, must step aside. Party president Cyril Ramaphosa said leaders charged with corruption and wrongdoing must voluntarily step aside within 30 days or risk being suspended.

Step aside

Meanwhile, the party’s Free State branch has called on provincial social development MEC Motshidise Agnes Koloi to step aside amid corruption charges.

Koloi faces charges fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to her as the mayor of the Moqhaka Municipality in Kroonstad.

READ MORE: ANC MP accused of killing wife granted R50k bail, ordered to hand over passport

The Free State ANC said while the courts must rule on the allegations, the charges were serious enough to bring the party into disrepute.

“We trust and hope that comrade Motshidise Koloi as a member of this organisation knows the process of the ANC and knows exactly what to do,” said spokesperson Jabu Mbalula.

All black

This weekend’s NEC meeting has already got tongues wagging after members wore black in solidarity with Palestine, in the deadly conflict in Gaza.

Today we briefed members of the media on the sidelines of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which is currently in session in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni. #ANCNEC #ANCAtWork pic.twitter.com/iw7JkrClYO — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) October 14, 2023

Ramaphosa said the organisation stood with Palestine.

“As a people and organisation that has struggled against an oppressive system of apartheid, we pledge solidarity with the Palestinians, and as the ANC always pledged our solidarity with them.

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. To join, click here.