WATCH: Judge the GNU by impact on SA people, not party politics, urges Ramaphosa

At the ANC’s 100 days of GNU event, President Ramaphosa calls for the focus to be on improving lives, not political affiliations within government.

The government of national unity (GNU) should not be judged by the political orientations of its political parties, but by its impact on the lives of poor and working-class South Africans.

This is the sentiment President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed as the African National Congress (ANC) reflects on just over 100 days since the 11 political parties of the GNU were sworn into office.

The president said this on Monday evening at Chief Albert Luthuli House in the Johannesburg CBD at the ANC’s 100 days of GNU event.

ANC 100 days of GNU event

ANC members from across the country gathered in the city centre for the event that serves as a reflection on the achievements made during this period.

The president and ANC secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, however, emphasised that the event was not a celebration but a reflection.

Amapiano pioneer DJ Maphorisa was also on the ones and twos to entertain the crowd.

ALSO READ: SA experiencing more than just ‘warm and fuzzy’ feeling over economic progress – Ramaphosa

Ahead of the president’s speech, Gauteng ANC leader and premier Panyaza Lesufi described the last 100 days as “the most difficult” time for the organisation.

Lesufi also cautioned ANC members against undermining the national leadership and trying to define themselves outside of the leadership of the ANC.

“We have one ANC; we have one national leadership. Our victories remain ours together; our challenges remain ours together,” Lesufi said.

‘We have one ANC, one national leadership’ – Lesufi

Reflecting on the formation of the GNU, Ramaphosa raised South Africa’s concerns ahead of the elections, including the economy, unemployment, service delivery, governance, and the state of the ANC.

The president added that the results of the election were a strategic setback as it was the first time the ANC did not receive an outright majority.

“As the party that received the most votes nationally and in seven provinces, we are the ones who our people looked upon to give leadership and to act in the best interest of our country and its people,” he said.

ALSO READ: Instability in metros ‘won’t sink GNU’, says DA

Ramaphosa said the ANC opted to give leadership to other parties to ensure stability, advance transformation, and address South Africa’s concerns.

The president thanked the 10 other political parties who put their political and ideological differences aside and joined the GNU.

“We knew that there were fundamental issues on which we differed and that were bound to bring about tensions and strains in the GNU. But we also know for many decades of experience that the strategic clarity and political capacity to work alongside a wide range of others to pursue progressive goals,” he said.

Ideological and political ssues and differences in GNU parties

Ramaphosa emphasised that the government should not be judged by the political orientation of the parties in the GNU but by the impact it will make on the lives of poor and working-class South Africans.

ANC members gathered around Chief Albert Luthuli House, Johannesburg CBD at ANC’s 100 days of GNU event on 14 October 2024. Picture: Facebook/MyANC

The president also claimed that the people of South Africa still loved the ANC and called on members to use the 7th administration to make sure the ANC increases its standing.

“As members, as leaders, we must got out to our people and say ‘Give us the love back’,” he said.

ALSO READ: GNU must work for good of SA

Ramaphosa said South Africa has entered an era of promise and hope, based on real progress that has been made since the elections; this includes Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI), the signing of the Public Procurement Act, and the Department of Employment and Labour’s recent workplace inspections.

The president applauded the department, because upon inspection it was found some of the companies were lax with the rights of workers and South African labour laws.

In terms of the high cost of living, Ramaphosa said South Africa is beginning to see some relief for consumers, including the reduction of the petrol price.

100 days to gauge where SA is going

He said that although 100 days doesn’t seem like a long time, it is a significant milestone to gauge where the country is going.

Ramaphosa also hit back at critics who said the ANC should not work with certain parties and said they should come forward with alternatives.

“We have not heard any better option or alternative, and that is why we will continue to work with the 10 political parties and the ANC in the GNU because the GNU has brought political stability and a real-meaning promise for economic growth,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Rocky moment for national government’ as ANC-DA tension builds

The president again called on all South Africans to join in stabilising the country.

“This is a moment for all South Africans to work together to advance the interests of South Africa.”

Meanwhile, the South African Communist Party (SACP) announced that it rejected the invitation to the GNU 100-day celebrations on Sunday.

SACP snubbed ANC’s invitation

The SACP has been vocal about its disapproval of the DA’s inclusion in the GNU, saying it believed the EFF’s political ideologies aligned better with those of the ANC.

Reacting to this earlier on Monday afternoon, Mbalula said the party’s rejection of the invitation was “unfortunate.”

[WATCH] We have invited all our alliance partners to be part of this reflection ceremony marking 100 days of the ANC-led Government of National Unity. Unfortunately, the SACP will not be present.



We were scheduled to begin the day with a bilateral meeting with the SACP at 10… pic.twitter.com/4b4DvVTZyi — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) October 14, 2024

“They (SACP) will miss the opportunity to reflect on the GNU and what we are doing in terms of the GNU led by the ANC, what the ANC has done in terms of government as a whole in terms of accelerating social transformation. It’s an unfortunate situation because today we were supposed to start with a bilateral meeting with the SACP,” Mbalula said.

Watch President Ramaphosa’s address here:

ALSO READ: Time to eat? The reality of political alliances