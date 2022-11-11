ANC integrity commission says circulating report on Phala Phala is ‘baseless’

Citizen Reporter

The African National Congress (ANC) integrity committee says it has not released a report on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm saga either to the national executive committee or the public.

“Whatever report that is circulating is baseless and has no authority or stamp of approval from the Integrity Commission,” said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe in a statement on Friday.

“In terms of the Integrity Commission Terms of Reference it is the Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson who are authorised and entrusted with full responsibility to engage the media and release any media statements on the work of the commission,” said Mabe.

“Neither of them has to date released any of the commission’s report or media statement on Phala Phala. We view the latest media reports as nothing but an attempt to put the Integrity Commission in disarray, undermine its credibility and legitimacy and ultimately the value of its recommendations.

ALSO READ: What Ramaphosa is accused of is not corruption, says Madonsela

“The Commission reiterates its rejection of the irresponsible referencing by some in the media including opinion makers and analysts to the Integrity Commission as ‘toothless’. The Commission remains steadfast and committed to carry out its mandate without fear or favour.”

Report on Phala Phala

The report, also shared on social media by former MK vets spokesperson Carl Niehaus, claimed the integrity commission had found that while Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga has brought the party into disrepute, it was impossible at this stage to point a finger at a specific individual.

The report, titled ‘Progress Report on the Phala Phala Matter’, explained that although the commission held two meetings with Ramaphosa in July and September to discuss the issue, the president said he was “unable” to discuss details around the robbery, which is under investigation by different government institutions, including the Office of the Public Protector.

As a result, the integrity commission was unable to produce a report with final findings into the matter, and could only recommend that Ramaphosa takes the NEC into his confidence.

“Given that we have not been able to hear from Cde President, we are unable to determine the cause of what has brought the ANC into disrepute. It could be that it is actions of individuals on Cde President’s farm that has brought the ANC into disrepute. It could be Cde President’s response to events on the farm that have brought the ANC into disrepute. It could be the reporting of the incident to the police station by an ANC member that has brought the ANC into disrepute,” reads the report.

READ MORE: No final report yet from ANC integrity commission on Phala Phala as Ramaphosa remains mum