ANC KZN concedes factionalism weakened its branches

Mtolo says the party will fight fraud and corruption - what may have contributed to the ANC losing its support nationally.

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has conceded that “institutionalised” factionalism and gatekeeping weakened its branches across the province.

The party’s provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, briefed the media on its provincial executive committee meeting on Friday.

The ANC suffered its biggest provincial loss in KZN at the 29 May elections, where Jacob Zuma’s MK party took 45.93% of the support, with the ANC getting only 17.62%.

The party has vowed to bounce back and used its Provincial Executive Committees meeting to deliberate on the way forward.

Fraud and corruption

Mtolo said the party would fight fraud and corruption – which may have contributed to the ANC losing its support nationally.

“We have agreed to constantly remind our deployees across all spheres of government that we expect them to be loyal to their mandate and to fiercely fight against fraud and corruption,” said Mtolo.

“The ANC expects them not to be absorbed into corruption by virtue of their control of political power and the authority they wield over massive resources destined for service delivery to the poor and to the rate-paying community.

“We wish to emphasise the ANC we will not hesitate to act. We stand here today to assure the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the whole country that as the ANC in KZN we are going to be firm.

“We will not hesitate to act in cases of poor governance, irregularities or dysfunction of any sphere of government where there is an ANC political head. Our deployees are expected to demonstrate humble service to the people.

“Our deployees must handle the public purse with integrity – must be exemplary and work hard more than any other deployee from other political parties.”

Rebuilding ANC

The party also conceded that factionalism and gatekeeping weakened its branches in the province.

The need for clear communication between councillors and communities where there are challenges was also emphasised.

“Our programme of action moving forward includes conducting thorough audits to identify and resolve dysfunctional branches.

“A team of organisers will be sent to each and every branch to conduct a comprehensive audit of the life of the branch to determine its capacity to provide leadership to society. Critically, we have agreed to roll out a political education programme in our structures and sectors of society.

“The team will pay particular attention to matters of renewal. For the ANC to live forever, it is high time it takes the matter of renewal to heart – live by it – live through it, because it is only a renewed ANC that can win back the confidence of the people.”

The party said it would work to strengthen and restore its image ahead of the local government elections in 2026.