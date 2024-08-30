Three killed, 11-year-old girl wounded in KZN shooting

Paramedics were informed that a child who was shot in a crossfire had been rushed to the local clinic.

The incident happened in the in the Mpumalanga township, west of Durban, just before midday on Friday. Picture: iStock

Three people have been killed and an 11-year-old girl wounded in a crossfire during a shooting in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The incident happened in the Mpumalanga township, west of Durban just before midday on Friday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they received numerous calls alerting them about the incident, after which a team from their Pietermaritzburg operation responded to the shooting.

Three men’s with multiple gunshot wounds

“Paramedics arrived on scene to find that local security officers were in attendance and a large crowd [had gathered]. They were then directed to three men who were found to be lying on a roadway. All three men, believed to be around their thirties, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds in their bodies,” said Jamieson.

“They were assessed on the scene, however, three were declared dead on the scene,” Jamieson said.

‘A little girl shot in the lower limb’

Jamieson said paramedics were also informed that a child who was shot in a crossfire had been rushed to the local clinic.

“Paramedics arrived at the local clinic and found the trauma doctors and nurses attending to the patient, a little girl who had been shot in the lower limb. Paramedics then assessed and assisted the nursing staff”

Jamieson said the South African Police Service was in attendance at the shooting incident, together with other players and will be investigating this shooting incident.

Cape Town shootout

The shooting incident comes less than a day after four suspects were killed and four others wounded in a shootout with police in Cape Town.

It is understood the gun battle between the suspects and police took place in Milnerton on Thursday evening.

The shooting happened during a police operation after a Western Cape task team received information about alleged extortionists.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novella Potelwa said the wounded suspects are under police guard at a hospital in Cape Town.

Both incidents came a few hours before Police Minister Senzo Mchunu released the fourth-quarter crime stats for the country.

