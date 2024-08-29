MK party confident Makhubele will help achieve economic freedom

The MK party says Makhubele’s announcement could not have come at a better time as Women’s Month draws to a close.

Former South African Rainbow Alliance (Sara) president, Colleen Makhubele during an interview at The Citizen, 21 February 2024. Picture: Shaun Holland

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party said it is confident that Colleen Makhubele will make a valuable contribution to the party.

The former Johannesburg council speaker resigned from the SA Rainbow Alliance (Sara) and joined the MK party on Thursday.

‘Beacon of hope’

Mahubele said the MK party has become a “beacon of hope to unite and rally African leaders and their people”.

“As young women, we can no longer remain mute and watch from the sidelines of despair on all matters deeply affecting our country. Women must rise now, prepared to work, prepared to pay the price. I believe the MK Party had provided the platform for young progressive leaders to find a political home for expression and service.”

‘MK vanguard of the nation

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela welcomed Makhubele in joining the “vanguard of the nation.”

Ndhlela said Makhubele’s announcement could not have come at a better time as Women’s Month draws to a close.

“Her sheer brilliance and tenacity of championing the revolution and unapologetically standing up for what is fair and just ties well with the new era the party finds itself chartering, which is one characterised by bold political strategy, unwavering commitment to the people, and a clear vision for the future

“We are confident that Comrade Makhubele will not only confidently defend the revolution but she will work tediously to help the party in achieving economic freedom in our lifetime and rightfully returning land to our people,” Ndhlela said.

Fired by Cope

Makhubele was previously a member of the Congress of the People (Cope) before she was fired by the party in November last year which also led to her removal as speaker of the Joburg Council.

Cope claimed Makhubele “lied” about the organisation being part of the newly-formed coalition pact, the South African Rainbow Alliance (Sara), which she had formed.

Sara had a dismal performance in the recent national and provincial elections, failing to get even one seat nationally and in the two provinces the party contested.

