ANC’s leaders in KZN could become Black Friday bargains for MK party

The formation of the MK party led to the ANC losing support in KwaZulu-Natal.

Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast says the MK party could be the biggest winner once more if the ANC decides to disband KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN) provincial executive committee (PEC).

The ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC) will meet the PEC at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Saturday.

While the agenda of the meeting is not clear, it has been speculated that it concerns the ANC’s dismal performance in KZN during this year’s elections.

The ANC only received 17% of the vote in KZN, making it the third-largest party after the MK party and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

On Friday, The Citizen reported that the meeting would likely result in the PEC being disbanded.

MK party could reap rewards from ANC friction

However, Breakfast told The Citizen that this decision could see droves of ANC leaders changing their allegiances.

“This will benefit the MK party,” he said.

The MK party received more than 45% of the election votes in KZN.

Since then, Jacob Zuma’s party has also poached a few EFF leaders.

“I can extrapolate that on the upcoming local government elections, they will be in an upward trajectory,” Breakfast said.

Former president Zuma is a crucial figure in KZN politics.

However, the KZN PEC has been bumping heads with its mother body since Zuma lost power in the ANC.

ANC in Gauteng has support from Mashatile

The ANC in Gauteng is also under pressure for its poor election performance. It received 34% of the vote in the province.

However, Breakfast said dealing with this particular province could be tough for the ANC.

“There will be a pushback from Gauteng,” he said.

He said the province is influenced by Paul Mashatile, the ANC’s deputy president. Gauteng will be instrumental in Mashatile’s fight for the presidency in 2027.

KZN pushes back against Mbalula

During an ANC meeting on Thursday, the provincial secretary of the ANC, Bheki Mtolo, told ANC supporters that the party’s national leadership should also take responsibility for the poor election results that led to the government of national unity (GNU) being formed.

“The National Executive Committee led by President [Cyril] Ramaphosa and [secretary-general Fikile] Mbalula lost the country by 40%. They must take that responsibility; we are taking ours,” he said.

He said it would be a mistake for the ANC to think it won the elections.

Bheki Mtolo says Ramaphosa and loud mouth Fikile Mbalula must take responsibility for the ANC losing elections.

However, Breakfast questioned how the ANC secretary-general has chosen to deal with both Gauteng and KZN.

“This call for disbandment seems to come from Mbalula and the top leadership,” he said.

Will the ANC survive in KZN?

Breakfast said that even if the ANC does disband the KZN PEC, it will be difficult for the party to rebuild itself and regain voter confidence.

“People will ask themselves why they must join a party perceived to be corrupt and unable to deliver services,” he said.

In August, the ANC’s NWC went on a fact-finding mission to KZN.

The purpose of the visit was to establish the reason for the province’s poor performance in the elections.

At the time, Mbalula denied rumours that the KZN PEC would be disbanded.

“You do not build by disbanding. That is not the pre-occupation of our visit,” he told reporters.