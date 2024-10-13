Mashatile rescued Lesufi from Mbalula’s scolding – report

Mbalula’s attempt to reprimand Lesufi fell flat, reportedly due to Mashatile stepping in.

President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) and Deputy President Paul Mashatile (C) before an ANC lekotla at Birchwood Hotel & Conference Centre on 4 August 2024, in Boksburg. Picture: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images/Gallo Images

Sources within the ANC’s headquarters are claiming that Deputy President Paul Mashatile came to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s defence during a meeting on Monday night.

Lesufi was summoned to Luthuli House by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. He accused the Gauteng premier of bringing the party into disrepute with his perceived criticism of the government of national unity (GNU).

Mashatile defends Lesufi

However, Mbalula’s attempt to reprimand Lesufi reportedly fell flat after the deputy president stepped in.

Insiders told City Press that it was Mashatile that questioned if the meeting was necessary, and then said the ANC’s national leadership should instead be protecting Lesufi.

The Gauteng premier said he expected more support from the ANC’s leaders when Helen Zille, chairperson of the DA’s federal council, accused him of hurting the working relationship between the two parties.

Zille had also claimed that the national and Gauteng leadership structures in the ANC didn’t see eye-to-eye.

“There is a feeling among the Gauteng leadership that they are being undermined by constantly being portrayed as the bad guys in the story, without any protection from (national) leadership,” the source told City Press.

Although President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the meeting, he reportedly did not get involved. He instead focused on work on his tablet, the source said.

Factions forming in the ANC

This comes as the Sunday Times reports that alliances are being formed within the party ahead of the national general council (NGC) next year. It is expected that candidates for Ramaphosa’s successor could reveal themselves there.

It is predicted that there will be two main factions – one supporting Mashatile and the other supporting Mbalula.

The ANC secretary-general is thought to have secured an alliance with some of the party’s provincial secretaries, including KwaZulu-Natal’s Bheki Mtolo and Eastern Cape’s Lulama Ngcukayitobi.

Mashatile is looking at an alliance with Lesufi.

The publication speculates that the ANC in Gauteng sees Lesufi as a back-up plan if Mashatile is forced to step aside.

Although the ANC policy is for the deputy president to take over, there are concerns that Mashatile will face hurdles because of reports about his lavish lifestyle.

There are also reports that he is being investigated by the Hawks, Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Public Protector’s Office. Mashatile denies these claims.

