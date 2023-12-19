‘Zuma supporting fake uMkhonto weSizwe’ – ANC KZN slams Msholozi’s ‘gross ill-discipline’

'We note comrade Msholozi’s assertion,' ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo said.

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) says former president Jacob Zuma supporting another political formation amounts to “divorcing” the governing party.

The comes after Zuma announced over the weekend that he won’t campaign for the ANC ahead of next year’s general elections.

The former president criticised the current ANC leadership and confirmed he would back the newly-registered uMkhonto weSizwe party.

‘Gross ill-discipline’

Speaking during a media briefing on Monday, ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo said the ruling party and its aligned formations met on Monday to discuss Zuma’s announcement.

“We admitted in our meeting that leaders of the ANC, especially former presidents, have in the past voiced their concerns about weaknesses in the ANC. Former and current leaders of the ANC have publicly raised concerns about the shortcomings of ANC leaders at all levels. There have been concerns as well about the quality of our membership.

“However, it should be noted with concern this is the first time in the 111 years of the ANC’s existence that a former president and an outstanding leader of the movement announces publicly his decision to vote for another political party and effectively campaign for that party, which we view as literally divorcing the ANC and leaving the ANC for another political formation,” he said.

Mtolo said the provincial party believed, without any exaggeration, that Zuma’s actions was “a form of gross ill-discipline” as he was “decampaigning” the ANC.

On whether Zuma should be expelled from the party, the ANC KZN secretary said: “When you are married and your wife says ‘I still love you’ but is married to another man, there’s no need for divorce, she has already divorced you. Then you would be engaging in a futile exercise, she has already chosen her path.”

Nonetheless, Mtolo said Zuma not supporting the ANC will have no bearing on the governing party’s election campaign going into the 2024 general elections.

“We remain focused as the ANC in KZN and we note comrade Msholozi’s assertion. We want to tell our people that we are still the ANC of 1994, nothing has changed. Every member of the ANC joins the organisation voluntarily and leaves it voluntarily on his or her behest,” he added.

New uMkhonto Wesizwe

Furthermore, Mtolo said the new uMkhonto weSizwe party was not “genuine” and was a deliberate attempt to confuse voters in the run up to the elections.

“There must be a difference between the so-called uMkhonto Wesizwe party and the well-known Umkhonto weSizwe, which was born on 16 December 1961.

“It is a party disguised lure voters and loyal members of the ANC to think it is the same thing as uMkhonto weSizwe that was formed buy the ANC.”

He highlighted the requirements to join the ANC’s uMkhonto weSizwe were clear.

“You will know that for you to join uMkhonto weSizwe, the first step you are required to be a guerilla of uMkhonto weSizwe. You must have gone underground; you should have a force number, you should know your commander, you should know your cell and your camp in exile.

“We have seen their recruitment forms and they recruit everyone, even my child who was born in 2000 can be part of this new uMkhonto weSizwe. It is a clear sign that this is not a true uMkhonto weSizwe. It is a fake uMkhonto weSizwe.”