DA councillor arrested for fire that killed his wife and children to appear in court

Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Michael Buthelezi faces murder and arson charges for a fire that claimed the lives of his wife and three children.

Buthelezi was arrested in Ladysmith on Monday. He is expected to appear in the Bergville Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

DA KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Francois Rodgers confirmed the arrest in a statement.

“The DA in KZN has been informed of the arrest of Bergville councillor, Michael Buthelezi, following the gruesome death of his family in a house fire in October.”

Buthelezi also sustained severe burns at the time of the incident and was taken to hospital for medical attention. A few months later, the councillor has been identified as a suspect.

Innocent until proven guilty

While Buthelezi’s future remains uncertain, the DA said the law must prevail.

“Should the system prove his guilt, he must face the full might of the law,” said Rodgers.

In the meantime, the DA’s provincial branch announced it would notify the Federal Legal Commission chairperson of Buthelezi’s arrest and internal processes would follow.

Kirsten Kluyts murder accused

Meanwhile, Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ murder accused Bafana Mahungela remains in police custody pending bail.

Mahungela appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Monday to apply for bail. His matter has since been postponed to next week.

The accused maintains his innocence, denying the charges levelled against him. He previously told the court that he found the victim dead, and only took her clothes because he didn’t want to be implicated.

“I didn’t want to be involved because I know [the scourge] of gender-based violence in the country. I know gender-based violence is a big thing in the country so I didn’t want to be involved. That’s why I tried to take away the [her] clothes because of the fingerprints and stuff.”

