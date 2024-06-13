ANC to name Limpopo premier late, amid allegations of list ‘tampering’

Limpopo ANC denies tampering allegations, with Mbalula assuring new premier announcement will be made before the week's end.

Despite allegations that a list with three preferred premier candidates was tampered with, Limpopo will have a new premier before the end of this week, according to the provincial ANC.

The claims emerged after the party’s national executive committee (NEC) missed the deadline for naming the new premier by the end of the first week of June.

ALSO READ: Limpopo may have female premier

The ANC branch sent three names: health MEC Phophi Ramathuba; sport, arts and culture MEC Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana; and MEC for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs Basikopo Makamu.

They were voted for during an ANC provincial executive committee special meeting last Tuesday, with Ramathuba receiving 56 votes, Kekana 50 and Makamu 36.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the premier would be made public before the end of the first week of June – but when that didn’t happen, some residents took to social media, making allegations about a “tampered list”.

ALSO READ: ANC’s aggrieved PEC members draw a line in the sand

One social media post claimed the three candidates were interviewed, “but surprisingly, another two names [Thembi Simelane-Nkadimeng and Florence Radzilani] were also added… It is alleged the name which was recommended was that of Simelane-Nkadimeng”.

But Limpopo ANC spokesperson Jimmy Machaka denied this, saying “there’s no addition of any two names”.