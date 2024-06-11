ANC’s aggrieved PEC members draw a line in the sand

Limpopo ANC provincial executive committee members demand IEC list error correction within two days, threaten action.

ANC Limpopo provincial executive committee (PEC) members wrongfully removed from the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) list during data capturing are threatening trouble if the mistake is not rectified within two days.

The angry members are among those earmarked to make the list to go to the Limpopo provincial legislature for the seventh administration in Lebowakgomo this week.

They gave the Limpopo ANC until today to brief them on progress made on their situation.

An urgent resolution

They expected the Limpopo PEC to speak to the national leadership of the ANC at Luthuli House to fast-forward a resolution of the matter before tomorrow.

“We are ANC Limpopo PEC members who were unlawfully removed from the list of comrades going to the legislature during data capturing to the IEC.

“The officials of the national executive committee (NEC) promised to engage us, but despite this promise, nothing happened,” the members said on the eve of the inauguration.

The Citizen has seen the letter addressed to Limpopo ANC officials, provincial chair Stan Mathabatha and provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe.

Those affected are Reggie Molokomme, Danny Ndlovu, Frans Mokwele, Rosemary Molepo and Jeremiah Ngobeni.

“As affected comrades, we have always displayed high moral discipline during campaigns because we believe the ANC will abide by its decision and implement them accordingly. We have nothing to rely on but the wisdom of our ANC leadership,” reads the letter in part.

“In a few days, some members of the ANC will be sworn in as members of the Limpopo provincial legislature, including those wrongly captured by the IEC but not approved by the NEC.

“We are therefore urgently asking for an update on the progress since then. It will be appreciated if the update on the matter is received before the swearing in of the unlawful members,” states the letter.

Yesterday Limpopo ANC PEC spokesperson Jimmy Machaka said the ANC was aware of the problem.

“The ANC Limpopo noted the call by the affected PEC members,” he said.

“A follow-up will be made to national ANC officials to track progress. The province concedes the PEC members were disadvantaged and that the situation must be corrected.

“We are in talks with the NEC and the outcome will be communicated to affected parties.”