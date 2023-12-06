ANC veteran Msimang resigns, says his time ‘will be better spent elsewhere’

The stalwart says those who speak up in the ANC are met with slurs and hostility.

ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang has thrown in the towel and dumped the governing party, just hours after secretary-general Fikile Mbalula ranted against those he said were “de-campaigning” the ANC.

In his resignation letter addressed to Mbalula dated 6 December, Mavuso listed his concerns – including the stagnant economy, struggling power utilities Eskom and Transnet and the party’s inability to effectively rein in corrupt individuals.

“The litany of economic and social woes, crime, unemployment, destitution – associated with my beloved ANC is not only embarrassing but also defies enumeration.

“It is a matter of public record that for over a decade I have added my voice to many others who have consistently decried and disapproved of corruption and its harmful by-products of nepotism and incompetence.

“The response of the leadership to this constructive censure has, at best, been a shoulder shrug and a promise to do something about it

“At worst those who seek change by raising their voices endure slurs or are met with downright hostility,” he wrote.

‘Time to go’

The veteran said it was not easy leaving an organisation that was part of his life for over six decades.

“Consequently, I have realised that my time and energies would be better spent elsewhere.

“Even as I painfully sever ties with my once glorious organisation, I shall continue to keep a vigil over any matters about governance in the country.

“It is not easy to leave an organisation that continues to be home to some of the most dedicated individuals.

“I have had the good fortune, honour and privilege to call comrades. But it is time to go.’

ANC fails ‘dismally’

His resignation comes hours after Mbalula criticised those who publicly condemn the governing party for its failures.

Msimang is one of the many ANC elders who haven’t shied away from airing their views about the ANC.

Speaking about former Nelson Mandela‘s legacy on Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday, Msimang said Mandela would not be proud of the state of the country.

“The Zuma era brought State Capture and it was thought that with him leaving office, things would change.

“He would have been happy to see that his mentee and choice [Ramaphosa] ensured Zondo commission’s work.

“The big disappointment is that the results have been dismal, that is why people are losing confidence in government and ANC,” he said.

Mavuso added that keeping those implicated in ANC cabinet signalled leadership failure by President Cyril Ramaphosa

Former president Thabo Mbeki has also distanced himself from his party, telling a UNISA audience in August that he won’t be campaigning.

‘Stop attacking ANC’

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a visibly annoyed Mbalula called on the veterans to stop attacking the party and its leaders.

“We call on them to work with the structures of the organisation. All of us availed ourselves to the veterans’ counsel and direction, everyone including the president.

“Day and night, veterans and stalwarts have led a charge on this organisation.

“They are attacking and de-campaigning our movement as we face difficulties,” Mbalula said.

He said the ANC is dealing with party renewal matters as agreed at the Nasrec elective conference last year.

“Many issues were raised, with some not addressed, but they are still on our agenda.

“Issues of integrity have not left our agenda. The NEC will meet and take decisions on matters referred to it”.

He said at least 89 implicated people haven’t appeared before the integrity commission, and will face disciplinary processes.

Mavuso was elected deputy president of the ANC Veterans League at its conference in July.

The 82-year-old stalwart is also a former member of the ANC’s armed wing, uMkhonto We Sizwe (MK).

