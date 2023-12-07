ANC’s progress narrative drowned by disturbing water quality statistics

It was beyond ironic that Deputy President Paul Mashatile boasted on Tuesday that life in South Africa is so much better under the ANC now than it was under the National Party in 1994… and chose the provision of water as one of the examples to illustrate his point. He said that, in 1994, only six out of 10 South Africans had access to clean drinking water. That figure has increased to nearly nine out of 10 South Africans today. Even as he was saying that, the latest Blue Drop report on water quality nationwide was published, revealing the horrifying…

It was beyond ironic that Deputy President Paul Mashatile boasted on Tuesday that life in South Africa is so much better under the ANC now than it was under the National Party in 1994… and chose the provision of water as one of the examples to illustrate his point.

He said that, in 1994, only six out of 10 South Africans had access to clean drinking water. That figure has increased to nearly nine out of 10 South Africans today.

Even as he was saying that, the latest Blue Drop report on water quality nationwide was published, revealing the horrifying reality that almost half (46%) of our drinking water systems are defective.

Water supplied by municipalities is tainted with organic and other pollutants, which increase the possibility of people contracting serious and even life-threatening diseases such as cholera.

Not only that, but Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu this week warned people in the Northern Cape to boil their drinking water, so dodgy is their municipal supply.

Think about that for a moment: a minister saying water provision in an entire province is deficient.

Is that the better life you are boasting about, comrade Mashatile?

Lest we be accused, though, of having a go at the ANC – which, by its own account, is beset by “challenges” – it is worrying that in the Democratic Alliance-controlled “semigration” paradise of Cape Town, many beaches are health risks because of the high bacterial count from sewage contamination.

It goes without saying that you cannot build a better life if you cannot provide the basic essentials of life – of which water is the cardinal one.

Inefficiency, cadre deployment, looting and the loss of experienced technicians and engineers has brought us to this point… where our people risk death by drinking water.

And that is the mark of a failed state.

