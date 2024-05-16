Mathabatha faces claims of nepotism in Limpopo appointments

Nepotism allegations swirl around Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha ahead of his departure, prompting formal investigations.

Accusations of nepotism and corruption have been levelled at Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha as he prepares to leave office next month after 10 years of service.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has penned a letter accusing Mathabatha of giving his family and friends lucrative jobs in the provincial government before he leaves.

Ndivhuwo Madzusa, branch secretary at the premier’s office, said in the letter: “We were invited to the recruitment and selection process of vacant posts as advertised in Director-General Circular No01, 2024.

“As the process was underway, Nehawu learned that more than 20 applications of highly qualified applicants were missing without any valid explanation…

“We were baffled that applications by qualified applicants in person were not scheduled, but only those submitted electronically were scheduled to participate in the recruitment and selection process.

“It is Nehawu’s view that the entire recruitment process is flawed, smells of corruption and should not be continued with,” reads part of the letter.

The union accused Mathabatha and provincial director-general Nape Nchabeleng of plotting to place certain individuals, including current staff, friends and relatives, as permanent staff members before the end of Mathabatha’s administration.

“Some panel members told us in confidence that they have been instructed by the DG and the outgoing premier to make sure certain applicants were appointed.

“We are also aware that there are highly qualified applicants, whose curriculum vitaes were thrown away to pave the way for underqualified and incompetent applicants. Given the gravity of the matter, we demand that the entire recruitment process should be stopped indefinitely.

“We also demand forensic investigations into the matter to be instituted with immediate effect,” read the letter.

Contacted for comment, Limpopo government spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela said: “Following our initial response on 6 May to your questions, we can now confirm that we have followed up on the correspondence that Nehawu sent to the premier with various allegations relating to the recruitment process in the office of the premier.

“In light of the seriousness of the allegations, we have instituted formal investigations into the matter. To this extent, we temporarily halted the process of recruitment until our investigations are concluded.

“This is to help not compromise the integrity of the process, while not compromising the need to fill vacancies.

“We shall speedily attend to this matter and provide the necessary feedback,” said Ramakuela.