22 Jan 2025

Tragic axe attack: Zim woman killed over canvas dispute in Alberton

A 36-year-old Zimbabwean woman was hacked to death in a fight over a canvas used to cover shacks.

Human rights group Zim Community in SA says it is shocked by the report of a 36-year-old Zimbabwean woman who was hacked to death with an axe in Alberton, Gauteng, on Sunday.

The woman was killed after an argument with a neighbour over a canvas sail used to cover shacks.

According to the spokesperson for ZimCommunity SA, Ngqabutho Mabhena, the woman had tried to recover the sail from her neighbour. An argument broke out, and he hacked her with an axe.

The woman had a baby on her back at the time.

Axe attack over canvas sail

“This young mother with her baby on her back was savagely hacked to death with an axe by a man known to the community. Her children saw what had happened.

“The tragedy unfolded when she sought to reclaim her canvas sail, which the assailant had taken to cover his shack,” said Mabhena.

Mabhena said he was disappointed that police had not arrested the assailant, being known to the community.

“This barbaric act highlights the ongoing vulnerability and systemic injustices faced by migrants in South Africa.

“It is deeply troubling that law enforcement has yet to act decisively.”

Mabhena said foreign nationals in South Africa, especially those from other African countries, still face many challenges.

Challenges foreign nationals face in SA

Mabhena said foreign nationals face challenges, including human rights abuses such as inadequate access to justice and health care.

“The right to life, enshrined in the South African Constitution, is universal and must be upheld for everyone.

“Yet, migrants often endure violence, neglect, and indifference from the justice system. This incident is not isolated —  many crimes against migrants go unaddressed, dehumanising them and fostering a culture of impunity.”

Mabhena said foreign nationals, especially those from the diaspora, contribute positively to the growth of the economy and have the same goals as South Africans.

“We appeal to all people to reflect on their shared humanity. Migrants contribute to the growth and diversity of this society.

“Violence against any individual, irrespective of their nationality, violates the values of justice and dignity. We urge citizens and residents to unite against such atrocities and demand accountability from law enforcement and public institutions.”

