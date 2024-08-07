Zimbabwe embassy protest: ‘Passport fee will kill us’

EFF and Zimbabweans protest high passport fees, claiming it forces citizens to risk their lives crossing the Limpopo River for jobs.

South Africa is the land of hope for the thousands of Zimbabweans streaming across the border. Picture: Supplied

The inflated price of Zimbabwean passports will leave desperate citizens with no choice but to cross the crocodile-infested Limpopo River in search of jobs in South Africa, they say.

Yesterday, a small group of EFF members and Zimbabweans marched from the Union Buildings in Pretoria to the Zimbabwe embassy to handover a memorandum demanding the standardisation of passport fees amid the current crisis in Zimbabwe.

Not here by choice

Citizens of Zimbabwe living in SA spokesperson Tapshinga Mogoro said they were not here by choice but due to the circumstances in Zimbabwe.

Mogoro said the march focused on the increase in passport fees, the crisis in Zimbabwe and the abductions, torture and arrests of citizens in Zimbabwe.

“There should be a standard price for a passport in alignment with other states,” he said.

Mogoro said over 90% of the people in Zimbabwe were unemployed and couldn’t afford R5 000 for a passport to search for greener pastures.

“Those who can’t afford that price risk their lives in the crocodile-infested Limpopo River because they have no other option,” he said.

“We don’t have a government. There’s no legitimate government in Zimbabwe. They have betrayed the citizens of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Plea for help

Citizens of Zimbabwe living in SA convener Mandy Chiwashira said they marched to the embassy as a plea for help.

“The situation in Zimbabwe is not good. President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is good. Zimbabwe is not good,” she said.

“We hear the cries here in South Africa.

“We just survive. Three-quarters of the youth in Zimbabwe do not work and sit at home. They are too scared to come here,” she said.

Chiwashira said Zimbabweans who have fled say a lot about what is going on in the country.

‘Nothing left in Zimbabwe’

“There’s nothing left in Zimbabwe. It’s dead.

“No infrastructure, the industries are not working,” she said.

Chiwashira said the passport increase was to try and keep citizens from leaving Zimbabwe and looking for better opportunities.

“Now the passport is R5 000. What is so special about a Zimbabwean passport for it to cost R5 000? It’s abuse of people,” she said. Chiwashira said in 2010 the passport cost $40 compared to $140 last year.

“Now they want to charge $250. Where will I get R5 000?” she said. EFF Sedibeng region member Kagiso Nkuna said the EFF joined the march in solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe.

“We know the people of Zimbabwe are facing difficulties and that they are under difficult oppression. That’s why we need to stand with them,” he said.

Concerning that Zimbabweans had to come to SA

Nkuna said it was concerning that Zimbabweans had to come to South Africa because they didn’t have medication, among other reasons.

“South Africans should not denounce Zimbabweans based on nationality, knowing that we were once in the same circumstances during apartheid.

“Hence we stand in solidarity with them,” he said.

Nkuna said the borders should be opened to develop and unite Africa. “We support Zimbabweans because they are our brothers and sisters.”

“We are against Helen Zille saying Zimbabweans are vital for the economy yet we know the conditions of Zimbabwean people in South Africa. They are underpaid and exploited because they don’t have the necessary papers to be here,” he said.

Won’t be able to afford new passport

Nkuna said Zimbabweans wouldn’t be able to afford a new passport by selling broomsticks in the townships.

“How can they afford that passport if they can’t even afford basics such as pap?

“An injury to one is an injury to all,” he said.