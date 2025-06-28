Zimbabwean national sentenced to 50 years in jail for kidnapping

Nxinxi Tshabalala appeared in the Booysens Magistrates' Court where the sentence was handed down.

A 30-year-old Zimbabwean man has been handed a lengthy prison sentence for hijacking, robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm and ammunition

Nxinxi Tshabalala appeared in the Booysens Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where the sentence was handed down.

Robbery

Tshabalala’s victims reported the incident, prompting an investigation led by Sergeant Billy Letsoalo from the Johannesburg Trio Crimes Unit.

The court heard that when they arrived in the house, the complainant’s wife, 16-year-old son, 12-year-old son, and four-year-old daughter were inside the house, when the Tshabalala demanded money from the family whilst pointing the gun at the four-year-old child.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Tshabalala was told there is no money.

“Four cellphones were then stolen. After the robbery, the complainant went to a nearby shop to track his stolen cellphone, and the police assisted him. The tracking led the police to an address where the accused was found in possession of the stolen cellphones”.

Sentence

Mjonondwane said regional court prosecutor, Licel Hlungwane, argued for a harsher sentence to deter similar crimes, while the defence requested leniency due to the accused’s personal circumstances.

“The court ultimately sentenced Tshabalala to a total of 50 years in prison, 20 years for robbery, 10 years for kidnapping, 15 years for possession of a firearm and five years for possession of ammunition.

“The NPA daily prosecutes hundreds of such matters that affect the safety and well-being of our communities and ensures justice for victims of crime. Well done to the prosecutor, Licel Hlungwane,” Mjonondwane said.

Sangoma abandons bail

Earlier this week, a 50-year-old undocumented Lesotho national and sangoma facing a slew of charges abandoned his bail bid.

Sangoma, Sebokoana Khounyana, appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Khounyana is facing charges of premeditated murder, human trafficking of a 2-year-old baby, Kutlwano Shalaba and being illegal in the country.

His co-accused, the mother of the child, 32-year-old Kuneuwe Portia Shalaba, is facing charges of premeditated murder, human trafficking, conspiracy to commit robbery and making a false statement to the police.

It is alleged that on 10 November 2024, Shalaba’s mother, Keneuwe, took the two-year-old to Khounyane and requested him to kill her child because she was not happy with the child’s gender and was tired of hiding it from her family that the child was a girl.

