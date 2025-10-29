Axed councillors have ActionSA membership terminated

ActionSA is expected to appoint new councillors to replace those who were fired.

ActionSA have revoked the membership of former councillors in the City of Johannesburg.

The decision was confirmed in a letter seen by The Citizen.

“I write to inform you that the ActionSA Senate met yesterday, 28 October 2025, to deliberate on the question of your ongoing membership of the party arising from the recent findings against your performance as a public representative and various forms of misconduct that you have been deemed to be involved in.

“The Senate resolved to terminate your membership of the party with immediate effect,” the letter read.

One of the affected former councillors, Elmari Atterbury, told The Citizen that she received her expulsion letter on Wednesday, a day after she expressed her unhappiness with the manner in which the party fired her and other councillors during a council meeting last month.

According to Atterbury, at least four of the fired councillors got the same letter.

She and other councillors had initiated legal proceedings to interdict the party from appointing new councillors and to seek their reinstatement.

Atterbury said they halted the process because they were hoping to engage the party, but are “now proceeding with legal action.”

This is a developing story.

