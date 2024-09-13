Bela Bill sparks debate but won’t break GNU, says Zille

DA’s Helen Zille acknowledges tensions over the Bela Bill but assures it will not end the GNU’s multiparty coalition.

With the government of national unity (GNU) facing its first litmus test over unhappiness with the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill, DA federal council chair Helen Zille has ruled out any tensions leading to the end of the multiparty rule.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to sign the contentious Bill into law today.

While referring inquiries on the Bill to DA whip Willem Aucamp – who has threatened the party would pull out from the GNU, should the Bill be signed into law and to Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube – Zille conceded that there was “unhappiness about the handling of the Bill”.

‘Things done in good faith’ – Zille on GNU

This, as Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen were said to be locked in a meeting on the Bill.

“We believe in things done in good faith,” said Zille.

ALSO READ: Steenhuisen says DA will leave GNU if it doesn’t create jobs

“While I do not wish to comment directly on the Bela Bill, I wish to express that what is happening will affect the GNU. But it will not end it [GNU].”

As trade union federation Cosatu yesterday welcomed Ramaphosa’s commitment to “assent to the long-debated Bela Bill”, experts pointed to weaknesses in the draft law.

“It is a tragedy that in the course of the public debate, some people have chosen to distort some of its provisions and others have decided to fabricate things,” said Cosatu’s Matthew Parks.

‘Provision in Bill that need to be reviewed’

However, Parks cautioned there were “several provisions in the Bill that need to be reviewed”.

“The federation remains concerned about the department of basic education’s over-reliance on pupil numbers as the criteria for closing or merging schools.

ALSO READ: ANCYL president blames Floyd for EFF’s decision not to join GNU

“This places pupils in remote rural areas at a serious disadvantage,” he said.

While respected teacher Prof Mary Metcalfe pointed to “progressive elements” in Bela, education expert Dr Shakira Akabor, independent political analyst Sandile Swana and the University of South Africa’s political science professor, Dirk Kotzé, found flaws in the Bill.

“The Bela Bill in its present form needs to change and should not be signed by the president,” said Akabor.

Issues with SGB powers, home schooling and criminalising parents

“In particular, contentious issues regarding the powers of the school governing body (SGB), home schooling and criminalising parents, should be revised.”

Arguing that the Bill did not change “the current legal provision”, Metcalfe said existing laws and cases, made it “the responsibility of government to correctly use all of the available places in public schools, to ensure that children can learn in a language of choice”.

ALSO READ: GNU: Relations between DA and ANC are good at a national level, but not in municipalities

Swana said one of the problems that is not addressed by the Bill is the undue and negative influence of trade unions in the system – including the excessive appointment of unqualified teachers.

“About 80% of Grade 6 maths teachers do not know the Grade 6 maths,” he said.

“Another issue is the unwarranted closure of teacher training colleges and the apparent dropping of professional standards in education.”

‘Determining what happens in a particular school’

Kotzé said through the Bill, “government wants to limit the independence of local communities and SGBs – determining what happens in a particular school”.

“There are those who will argue against this stance – saying government is limiting opportunities and say for the future of their children,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘The ANC is not a branch of the SACP’: Mbalula tells Mapaila to stop attacking his party

“Whether President Ramaphosa is going to sign the Bill into law remains his biggest test.

“He will say the state has a direct responsibility in education – underplaying the underperformance of government in education, saying they have an intervening and facilitating role.”