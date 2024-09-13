EFF sweeps the campus polls in Limpopo

The EFF’s repeated SRC election victories at Limpopo universities signal strong youth support, challenging the ANC before 2026.

The EFF’s student command in Limpopo continues to win students’ representative council SRC elections at the University of Limpopo’s Turfloop campus and Tshwane University of Technology Polokwane campus, posing a challenge to the ANC ahead of local government elections in 2026.

The campus elections this week saw the EFF get 7 724 of the 12 834 votes cast. This is the third consecutive win in SRC elections for the EFF at the University of Limpopo.

EFF says victory proof future is theirs

EFF Limpopo provincial chair Lawrence Mapoulo said the EFF’s victory this week was proof that the future will be good for the party in the province.

Mapoulo said the youth vote would be a major factor in local government, provincial and national elections.

“So, the EFF’s win on both campuses, which are the main containers of youth in Limpopo, may be a litmus test”, he said, adding that it might indicate losses for the ANC in upcoming polls.

Mapoulo added that the successive decisive victories of the EFF student command in both universities also signified the important role played by the command through the implementation of the manifesto, which aligns to the aspirations of the students.

This year, ANC provincial secretary Vhamusanda Reuben Madadzhe said he was worried about ANC ally the SA Students Congress (Sasco) and others in the party’s student alliance losing students’ representative council elections.

He said the party had directed the ANC Youth League in the province to intensify its efforts in helping Sasco reclaim its lost influence.

