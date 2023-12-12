Big guns stand behind new party, Change Starts Now

The ANC is worried about Roger Jardine’s initiative to start a political movement to contest the 2024 elections because it knows he has struggle credentials and a strong ability to mobilise supporters, an analyst says. Jardine, 58, had roots in the public and private sectors and political activism, and his vast experience in leadership in various sectors would come in handy for the new movement, Change Starts Now, which he launched in Riverlea, southwest of Johannesburg on Sunday. No doubt that Jardine was not alone in the new venture Political analyst Sandile Swana said there was no doubt that Jardine…

The ANC is worried about Roger Jardine’s initiative to start a political movement to contest the 2024 elections because it knows he has struggle credentials and a strong ability to mobilise supporters, an analyst says.

Jardine, 58, had roots in the public and private sectors and political activism, and his vast experience in leadership in various sectors would come in handy for the new movement, Change Starts Now, which he launched in Riverlea, southwest of Johannesburg on Sunday.

No doubt that Jardine was not alone in the new venture

Political analyst Sandile Swana said there was no doubt that Jardine was not alone in the new venture. He had sought the advice of experts and elders before forming the movement. So there were fine political individuals behind him.

The expert described Jardine as a political heavyweight, having been in the thick of anti-apartheid politics under the United Democratic Front (UDF).

“The reason the ANC is panicking is that Jardine is credible indeed in the UDF and carries weight,” Swana said.

Jardine is open to work with the Multi-Party Charter

Jardine is open to work with the Multi-Party Charter of the Democratic Alliance, Inkatha Freedom Party, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, Action Christian Democratic Party, Spectrum National Party, Independent SA National Civic Organisation and the United Independent Movement – although it is still early days.

He is from a family of anti-apartheid sport activists. His father, Bill, was among the campaigners for the isolation of the apartheid South Africa by the international community.

At a young age, Jardine worked for the family business under his late father, after whom the Bill Jardine rugby stadium west of Johannesburg was named.

He participated in the student and youth politics of the ’80s before studying physics at Haverford College and a MSc in radiological physics at Wayne State University in the US to ’91.

At 29, he became the youngest director-general in the department of arts, culture, science and technology.

He is credited for his contribution to the country’s armament and technological advancement policies and infrastructure.

As a businessman, Jardine became chair of FirstRand bank and was chief executive of Kagiso Media, Aveng and Primedia.

Flanked by former UDF stalwart Murphy Morobe

Jardine said Change Starts Now would form the next government in 2024, implying it would replace the ruling ANC.

In launching the party, he was flanked by former UDF stalwart Murphy Morobe.

There have been attempts to revive the UDF, which was disbanded in 1991, as a civic-based organisation with emphasis on restoring the country’s citizenry.

“This movement is about the change of power in 2024,” Jardine told the small, but determined, audience which included coloureds, whites and a few blacks.

In an apparent veiled reference to the ANC, he said the crisis in SA was caused by deeply unethical politicians and their cronies.

Promises to fix healthcare system and social security

He promised Change Starts Now would fix the country’s healthcare system and social security. “The public healthcare system needs to be rescued from corrupt politicians,” he said.

The movement was committed to restoring SA’s global reputation.

The party would register with the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

Swana said a leader of Jardine’s calibre was sorely needed.

While winning votes was another matter, the symbolism was that there were sincere people, like Jardine and his family, and Morobe, ready to stand up.

The expert said he wouldn’t be surprised if ANC stalwart Mavuso Msimang, who last week resigned from the ANC, joined up because he and Jardine were close friends.

Many have dismissed a claim by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula that Msimang had received a bribe to join Jardine’s movement.

Msimang described the statement as an “insult”.