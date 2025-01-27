Boy Mamabolo taking ANC Limpopo to court over ‘factional battles’

The ANC in Limpopo said they did not remove Mamabolo but that he was not deployed for various reasons including performance.

Former ANC MP Boy Mamabolo, is taking his party to court over accusations of being factional, with the matter being heard in the High Court in Johannesburg today.

Mamabolo, from the Peter Mokaba region, Limpopo, said he was wrongfully removed from position 5 on the provincial list with failure to submit a matric certificate being cited.

Claims of ANC factionalism

He argued the party had a questionable motive “because the certificate provision did not form part of requirements for one to pass the interviews”.

“I was a sitting MP at that time. What is more perplexing is that the ANC had my profile to prove that I have matric. Such a harsh decision was done deliberately. It was a desperate move fuelled by factional battles that, if not well checked in time, will collapse this organisation,” Mamabolo said.

He said he was aware that the ANC provincial executive committee did not speak the same political language as him.

“On 9 April last year, before the May elections, I approached the High Court in Johannesburg on an urgent basis.

“I was trying to interdict the list, but the urgency of the matter was dismissed. So, we have now enrolled the matter on a normal roll and it will be heard today at 10am. I am not going to court to lose. I am winning this one – come hell or high water,” he vowed.

Matric ‘not defining factor’

In response, the Limpopo ANC said it was aware of Mamabolo’s court bid.

“The ANC in Limpopo can confirm that our legal representatives have been served for a Notice of Set Down in the matter between Boy Mamabolo vs the ANC. Boy is demanding to be deployed as an MP although the process of deployment has long passed,” Limpopo ANC spokesperson Mathole Jimmy Machaka said.

Machaka said they were confident the party had done everything in accordance to the rule book.

“It is correct that he brought a hopeless urgent application against the ANC Limpopo and such an application was struck off the roll with costs. As it stands, Boy owes the ANC not less than R150 000 of legal costs.

“Boy was never removed. When requested to provide matric results, he failed to do so. Second, matric was not the only determining factor for his fate. His performance was way below others. Gender balance was also a determining factor,” Machaka concluded.

