Cabinet: Analysts say Ramaphosa’s juggling act paid off

Political analysts applaud Ramaphosa's balancing act in forming the government of national unity, amidst criticism and praise.

President of the African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as member of parliment during the first sitting of the New South African Parliament in Cape Town on June 14, 2024. (Photo by WIKUS DE WET / AFP)

While critics said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government of national unity (GNU) was pandering to minority and business interests, political analysts yesterday praised his good balancing act, with compromises on all sides.

In condemning the ANC for “abandoning its historical role as a liberation movement in Africa”, EFF national spokesperson LeighAnn Mathys said the governing party “has solidified its role as an instrument of white supremacy, domestic and global capital on the continent”.

Also piling on the pressure, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba described the Cabinet as “bloated and compromised”, adding the new national executive gave “a bad first impression for Ramaphosa’s new grand coalition and any intention of bringing meaningful reforms to the politics that was voted out by a majority in the election”.

‘Balancing act a success’

Political analyst Dale McKinley said the Cabinet composition reflected compromises “necessary for the success of the GNU”.

“Clearly there was going to be some juggling and give and take, as to who was going to get what, because each party wanted a particular department.

“The balancing act was not only about the GNU partners, but had to take place within the ANC.

“Cyril Ramaphosa had to take into consideration the nature of the balance of forces in the ANC and the tripartite alliance in the context of his Cabinet appointments – a fairly good balancing act for what it is,” said McKinley.

He said there were “some interesting appointments, which no doubt will cause a lot of controversy, particularly with the DA being in charge of agriculture and home affairs – but this is the nature of the GNU”.

“It is a job well done. But performance is what we need to watch,” said McKinley.

On criticism about the Cabinet being bloated, McKinley said: “The president had a choice, but in dealing with several parties and making room for newcomers in the GNU, it is no surprise that three or four [departments] had to be split to create new ones – increasing the size of the Cabinet, as opposed to reducing it.”

On the local currency and markets’ response to the Cabinet announcement, McKinley said: “We have seen the appreciation of the rand and the markets responding positively.

“Investors have been looking for continuity and certainty – looking at what is unfolding as a good thing. “Balancing ideological differences – translating into dealing with massive inequalities, food inflation and poverty – are issues that are going to be difficult for this administration.”

Professor Raymond Parsons of the North-West University’s Business School described the GNU as being “good for business and investor confidence”.

‘Markets to respond positively’

“Markets are likely to respond positively as they digest the new mix of Cabinet appointments. Political certainty is essential to underpin the investment and jobrich growth that SA needs.

“Although there is a tough road ahead, the challenge is to consolidate a sufficiently powerful guiding and stable GNU, capitalising on the positive momentum of the outcome of the 2024 elections.

“The GNU must expedite the implementation of necessary economic reforms, as the election message was a clear instruction to deliver,” said Parsons.

“The first step for the GNU in delivering change will be to establish a sense of urgency.

“In the past, procrastination was one of the major enemies of delivery. Delivery at various levels of government needs to be urgently pursued by the Cabinet – consistently and strategically. ”

Political expert Daniel Silke said the GNU was based on “compromise, although relatively inclusive.

The president was unable to trim, due to pressure from the GNU and partners. Cabinet will only work if policies implemented are best practice.

“It helps to have efficient ministers – relatively experienced or knowledgeable in their particular portfolios.

“The acid test is in policy: the question being whether the DA will be able to influence policy-making and its participation in the GNU.”