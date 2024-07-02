Farmers express optimism over Steenhuisen’s appointment as minister of agriculture

There was a general feeling of optimism and hope for change among farmers over the appointment on Sunday of DA leader John Steenhuisen as the minister of agriculture.

Southern African Agri Initiative CEO Theo de Jager welcomed the appointment of Steenhuisen and the prospect that commercial agriculture can benefit from greater efficiency in the department.

De Jager said the new administration opens up exciting opportunities for farmers, with a spirit of excitement and expectation in the sector.

“His appointment raises hopes that the narrow ideological emphasis on race and party-political loyalty that has characterised the agriculture department’s appointments, policy and output for decades will now be a thing of the past,” he said.

De Jager said the departments of trade and industry, environmental affairs, transport, land reform and rural development and water affairs were no less important to farmers and also hoped for radical change in those areas.

Farmers eager to work with Steenhuisen

TLU SA general manager Bennie van Zyl said they couldn’t wait to actively collaborate with Steenhuisen to ensure effective functioning of the agricultural environment from our side. “We wish him, especially good luck,” he said.

Van Zyl said so far, South Africans have experienced land issues as an ideologically driven portfolio, while agriculture is an economic portfolio.

“Now, the two are separated. The extent to which these two departments will collaborate while South Africans need to eat is crucial. Agriculture should receive preference for sustainable food production,” he added.

The agricultural sector remains a cornerstone of South Africa’s economy and a critical component to ensure food security, job creation, and sustainable development.

“TLU SA appeals to the new Cabinet to reconcile the diverse policy environments and views of the past around the right principles and ensure that the necessary confidence is gained for investments so that the economy can grow,” Van Zyl said.

“It is crucial to clarify how issues like expropriation of land without compensation will be handled.”

He questioned whose, or what policy framework will be worked within.

“The ANC places great emphasis on cooperation. However, it is important to ask will the principles of black economic empowerment and transformation, and how they are applied, still be a priority?

“Will the centralised socialist model with a communist twist still be the starting point, or will market-oriented economic principles be emphasised more?” he said.

Free State cattle farmer Tewie Wessels said he was carefully optimistic about Steenhuisen’s appointment.

“I don’t know what Steenhuisen’s background is in agriculture, but I feel that a minister should be a specialist in the field.

“You can have someone come in with the best intentions but if he or she doesn’t know what they are doing, then he or she can’t make a difference,” he said.

Wessels, however, said at this point any minister who isn’t corrupt is already a positive change.

“Agriculture has become a business world and a specialised field. It’s not like in the old days where any Tom, Dick and Harry could start farming. There’s so much more to it,” he said.

Free State Agriculture Rural Safety chair Jakkels le Roux said farmers in the area were very excited about Steenhuisen’s appointment.

“If someone doesn’t know anything about agriculture, there’s time to learn. Many times, people are appointed in positions they don’t know, but they learn and gain experience,” he said.

Le Roux said they hoped Steenhuisen would bring about a positive change. “Maybe now we have someone who understands us better as farmers,” he said.