Child soldiers, pensioners, and foreigners taking over – ANCYL president issues warning

Collen Malatji says the ANCYL must lead the charge in renewing the ANC

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Malatji says South Africa has warned members against being used by “pensioners” within the motherbody and claims SA is being hijacked by illegal foreigners.

He was speaking at the closing of the leagues conference in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

“In our towns, illegal foreigners have hijacked our buildings, our borders are open, our health system is collapsing, everything else is taken over by foreigners, and we are surrendering it to foreigners without fighting.

“We must tell the minister of home affairs, the minister of police, and the minister of defence that this country is not a country for illegal foreigners. It is a country for South Africans.

“South Africans must feel free in their own country and feel protected,” he said.

ALSO READ: South Africa’s new immigration policy takes a digital direction – will it succeed?

Call for stricter immigration policies

Malatji claimed foreign nationals in South Africa are treated with hospitality, but sometimes this hospitality is being abused.

“There are areas where you cannot walk as a South African, Kempton Park has been taken over by illegal foreigners, borders are open the budgets given to Border Management Authority (BMA) is smaller than a budget given to a small municipality in the Eastern Cape.

“People are expected to guard borders against criminals, but they are not given the budget to do that. Corruption is at the centre of it,” he alleged.

ANC’s renewal project

Malatji also told delegates at the conference that they should lead the renewal programme of the ANC and not allow themselves to be used in the mother body’s factional battles.

This statement comes as the country prepares for local government elections in November.

“Stop singing about pensioners and take responsibility for your own future, because they are going to die and leave you in the mess you are in today.

“Many have died, and they have left you at 40% [support]. They have left you with problems. You can not even walk in the street wearing an ANC T-shirt because the ANC is now associated with corrupt behaviour. It is not seen as a parliament of the people.”

He said the youth league must refuse to accept bribes at ANC conferences where leadership is chosen.

“Today, there are people who know that the youth league is important because they want to come back as councillors and mayors, and others are going to be elected in provincial executive committees.

“When they want to be re-elected, they want to use the youth league as child soldiers to further divide and factionalise the ANC. This conference must reject that. The youth here must say enough is enough.”

ALSO READ: ANC champions Freedom Charter but doesn’t think water is a big enough issue