Concerts and cars: DA wants Lesufi investigated as details emerge of corruption cover-up

The DA accused the Gauteng Department of Social Development of being plagued by financial irregularities.

The DA says it wants Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi investigated after a whistle-blower made allegations of corruption and fraud related to the Gauteng Department of Social Development.

On Tuesday, AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit said it is representing the whistle-blower, who described Lesufi as an “alleged central figure” in the cover-up of corruption, money laundering and fraud.

On Thursday, the DA said it was in possession of forensic reports from Bowmans and BDO, which highlight the corruption, mismanagement of funds, and irregular expenditures at the department.

AfriForum said the corruption cost the Gauteng government hundreds of millions of rands. It said the money was meant to support NGOs in the province.

Lesufi accused of ignoring corruption reports

DA shadow MEC for Social Development, Refiloe Ntsekhe, said Lesufi was aware of the forensic reports and chose not to implement the recommendations.

“Instead, he chose to ignore and protect those implicated in corruption at the expense of Gauteng residents,” Ntsekhe said.

Ntsekhe said the department has been plagued by financial irregularities before, including the procurement of school uniforms for the less privileged and the procurement of sanitary pads for women.

“The DA in Gauteng will write to the Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s (GPL) ethics committee. An investigation needs to be launched on the allegations against Lesufi. He failed to act against corruption in the department,” Ntsekhe said.

There are also allegations about officials from the department using non-profit organisations (NPOs) to purchase cars and concert tickets for officials.

“For far too long, the DA has been raising concerns about irregular financial practices within this department,” Ntsekhe said.

The party also said Lesufi was concealing reports by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on officials implicated in corruption.

Premier’s spokesperson challenges DA and AfriForum

Meanwhile, the premier’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla challenged both the DA and AfriForum to provide proof of criminal activities by the premier.

“They are supposed to approach the relevant democratic institutions,” he said.

Pamla said he believed that the premier was being targeted by “anti-progressive” groups.