Judge Heath a ‘legal figure committed to combatting corruption’

Heath died in Cape Town on Wednesday at the age of 79.

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development has described late Judge Willem Hendrik Heath as a distinguished legal figure whose unwavering commitment to combating corruption and maladministration “will resonate throughout South Africa’s history.”

Heath’s family has asked for privacy and will release a statement on further details including funeral arrangements.

Career

Justice Ministry spokesperson Tsekiso Machike hailed Heath’s impact.

“Judge Heath began his career as a prosecutor before establishing a successful private practice, where he made significant contributions to the legal field.

“Appointed by former President Nelson Mandela in 1995, he played a pivotal role in establishing the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), one of the country’s foremost corruption-fighting agencies.

“Under his stewardship, the SIU undertook critical investigations that set new benchmarks for public sector accountability, ensuring that justice and integrity prevailed,” Machike said.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Thembi Simelane honoured Heath, stating that he embodied the “highest principles of justice and integrity.”

“His relentless fight against corruption established a gold standard for accountability in South Africa, leaving an indelible mark on our legal landscape. We have lost a remarkable advocate for transparency and good governance.”

“Rule of law”

Simelane said Heath’s dedication to the rule of law was evident throughout his illustrious career.

“His legacy continues to inspire legal professionals committed to justice. His courage, integrity in adversity, and significant contributions to legal reform and public sector accountability are widely recognised.

“On behalf of the Ministry, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Judge Heath’s family, the Judiciary, his friends, and colleagues.

“His lasting impact on the legal landscape and relentless pursuit of justice will always be remembered.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Simelane.

