D-Day for Panyaza Lesufi and his Gauteng ANC PEC

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal PECs have been earmarked for dissolution by Luthuli House.

ANC Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) is appearing before the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Boksburg in what a source believes is a likely disbanding of the PEC as punishment for the poor performance of the province in last May’s national and provincial elections.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) PECs were earmarked for dissolution by Luthuli House, but the KZN plight was shelved last week for no clear reason.

Now, the focus has shifted to the Gauteng PEC, whose provincial chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi, is a vocal opponent of the government of national unity, especially the alliance between the ANC and the DA.

ALSO READ: Lesufi’s defiance raises tensions in ANC leadership

Lesufi shelved?

Immediately after arriving at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg just after noon on Monday, Lesufi and the PEC got down to business with the NWC.

A source within the Gauteng ANC said the dissolution of the PEC was imminent and a convenor or interim chairperson is likely to be someone else other than Lesufi.

“They are expected to defend themselves as to why the PEC cannot be disbanded. It looks like this thing is going ahead.

‘They are likely to be moved around because you can’t expect the same structure to lead the process. Otherwise, what’s the use of disbanding them,” the ANC source said.

ALSO READ: Mashatile rescued Lesufi from Mbalula’s scolding as factions form in ANC – reports

A dismal showing

The ANC top brass was dissatisfied with the electoral outcomes in Gauteng and KZN where it received 34.76% in the May elections down from 50.19% in 2019 and 17% down from 54.2% respectively.

ANC’s top leadership put the blame squarely on the shoulders of the two PECs.

NOW READ: Lesufi back on X after being summoned to Luthuli House