ANC shake-up: ‘Disbanding Gauteng and KZN could hurt party’s local election hopes’

The Gauteng and KZN PECs could be disbanded after poor performance in the elections.

The disbanding of the ANC in Gauteng could affect the party’s performance in the upcoming local government elections.

This is the view of Sanet Solomon, a political analyst from the University of South Africa (Unisa).

The Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) in Gauteng is meeting with the ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday to discuss their dismal performance at the general elections in May.

The ANC is expected to make some interventions in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, with the possibility of disbanding the two provinces.

The ANC received 34% of the vote in Gauteng, and 17% in KZN.

Prospect of regaining lost municipalities

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, Solomon said disbandment could result in the ANC losing more votes in the 2026 elections.

“The possible disbanding of the Gauteng and KZN regional leadership could be detrimental to the ANC’s performance in the upcoming elections as it may signal a loss of direction and loyalty to leaders in favour of the GNU,” Solomon said.

The PEC in Gauteng has been instrumental in setting up coalition pacts that have ensured that the ANC has some influence in municipalities in the province.

“This issue is [not] small given the importance that regions will play in the upcoming 2026 local government elections,” she said.

Solomon said some residents voted for the ANC because of certain leaders in the PEC.

“It may result in voters seeking an alternative political home, as the leaders they resonated with no longer occupy positions within the PEC.”

Tensions over GNU

Since the formation of the government of national unity (GNU), the ANC in Gauteng has had a rocky relationship with the NWC.

According to Solomon, the party is struggling to handle some members’ discontent with the GNU.

“The party is certainly in disarray, and there is a lack of consensus on how to manage the GNU and balance its needs with that of the party.

“Thus, the collective leadership needs to come together and discuss the party’s future, not only for 2026 but beyond,” she said.

Lesufi and Mbalula

Solomon said the disbanding of the PEC in Gauteng will also affect Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s relationship with ANC secretary general, Fikile Mbalula.

Lesufi is the chairperson of the ANC in Gauteng and has been seen as anti-GNU.

“It is uncertain at this point whether the Fikile Mbalula and Panyaza Lesufi’s relationship would weather this political storm.”

Solomon warned that the alienation of certain ANC leaders could affect the list of candidates likely to succeed Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president.

