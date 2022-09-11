‘We don’t want a DA or ANC-led coalition govt,’ says acting Joburg council speaker

Stephen Tau

We are tired of being bullied into coalition agreements which are led by only a certain few, the acting speaker in the City of Johannesburg, Colleen Makhubele told The Citizen on Sunday.

This comes in the wake of plans of having current Mayor Mpho Phalatse removed through a motion of no confidence.

Her colleague from the Democratic Alliance (DA), Vasco Da Gama was recently removed as speaker through a motion of no confidence.

Barely hours after Da Gama’s removal, talks were already doing the rounds about Phalatse’s future as mayor hanging in the balance.

According to Makhubele, a Congress of the People (Cope) councillor, coalition governments are supposed to be all about power sharing and sharing the same visions and plans for improving service delivery in all areas of the city.

The minority block is expected to hold a special sitting on Tuesday where the issue of the motion of no confidence in the mayor is expected to be discussed.

The DA, on the other hand, is reportedly seeking an urgent court interdict in a bid to stop Tuesday’s planned special sitting from taking place.

However, Makhubele said they are confident that the court will find in their favour, stressing that there is no urgency in the DA’s application.

Asked why they lost confidence in Phalatse, Makhubele replied: “Her inability to act independently outside of the DA, fraud and corruption allegations among other things.

“With regards to service delivery, the mayor has been focusing mostly on affluent areas, forgetting that there are also other areas such as Cosmo City and Orange Farm whose residents are also in dire need of services,” Makhubele said.

Makhubele said the coalition arrangement has been frustrating, adding that whenever there are disagreements, the mayor would go to Helen Zille.

“We are really tired of being bullied and we will not be bullied by either the DA, ANC or the EFF because our numbers and voices also matter in this coalition arrangement, and the DA always wants to fragment smaller parties.

“Bigger parties must lobby us and we are prepared for a power-sharing coalition and not a DA-led coalition or an ANC-led coalition… we want a multi-party coalition that serves all residents of Johannesburg and not only a few,” Makhubele said.

Meanwhile, while addressing residents in Soweto on Saturday, Phalatse appeared to be unfazed by the possible motion of no confidence against her, calling on everyone, including residents to work together to improve service delivery.

When approached for further comment on Sunday afternoon, Phalatse’s spokesperson Mabine Seabe said the City is awaiting a declaratory order on the status of the Office of the Speaker, stressing that the motion of no confidence against the Mayor has been submitted.