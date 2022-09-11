Malema: ‘ANC is like a used condom that will be dumped again’

Stephen Tau

Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) Julius Malema has described the governing African National Congress (ANC) as a used condom that will be dumped at any time.

Malema was addressing the EFF’s People’s Assembly in Gauteng on Sunday.

Malema accused the ANC of misleading residents of Gauteng, citing a promise that was made to residents of Alexandra, north of Johannesburg a few years ago when President Cyril Ramaphosa in his capacity as ANC leader promised residents houses during a campaign trail.

“This was just an election tactic by the ANC that has failed to give our people houses in Alexandra after promising them one million houses in 2019.

“Our people are being misled by the ANC that the problem in their lives begins with fellow Africans,” Malema said.

“We must as Pan Africanist declare here and now the Africans are not our enemies and that our enemy is white monopoly capital, that our enemies is the owners of the means of production and those who stole our land and are still in possession of stolen goods.

“The ANC is also not our enemy but it is a tool that is used by the enemy to perpetuate the interest of the enemy forces, so instead of saying the ANC is the enemy, we must know that the ANC is like a used condom that will be dumped at any time once they’ve finished using it because they don’t love the ANC,” Malema said.

He said the housing problems of Alexandra exist to this day ever since Ramaphosa left the township with locals turning on their fellow African brothers for their own misery while knowing where the ANC headquarters are situated.

Malema on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Malema dared Ramaphosa to declare that flags be flown at half-mast, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday.

“If he dares declares flags must fly at half-mast, we are going to get those flags to fly high.

“We do not mourn the death of a person who supported the slavery of our people, a person wearing a stolen diamond on her head and they must know we are not with them and we are not going to shed any crocodile tears…If Cyril has offered condolences, he has done so on behalf of himself and his nose,” Malema said.

Corruption

Malema says corruption is not only limited to government, but that it also exists in the EFF, making an example about how a certain researcher was appointed in the EFF in the Sedibeng District, south of Johannesburg.

“You ought to stay away from corrupt people and you can’t solicit bribes from dodgy people.

“Corruption must be dealt with from within the EFF, if we are to win the fight against corruption from outside,” Malema said.

He warned anyone getting involved in corruption that they will regret the day that they joined the EFF.

Accountability

Malema did not mince his words when he launched attacks on President Cyril Ramaphosa who is embroiled in the burglary that took place at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo, where foreign currency was allegedly stolen.

“If it is Malema, the standards of accountability are high. If it is Zuma, the standards of accountability are high but when it comes to Ramaphosa, the standards are [low]… don’t allow the standards of accountability to be low when it comes to Ramaphosa.

“The reserve bank, Hawks [and] NPA are unable to tell us as to what happened and this is confirmation that we are presided over by a gangster and that’s how they [gangsters] operate,” he said.

Malema warned that the country is becoming more and more of a lawless society.

Meanwhile, there have been talks about suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane planning to prioritise the Phala Phala matter.

The decision by Ramaphosa to suspend her was found to be invalid by the Western Cape High Court late last week.

Road to 2024 polls

Malema also told delegates that the real work of recruiting more members for the EFF has started.

He said they are targeting five million votes for the much anticipated 2024 general election, saying Gauteng is available and waiting for them, considering the electoral performances of the ANC in recent years.

